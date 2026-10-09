Elec Training Sees Strong Demand From Adult Career Changers In 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Elec Training data shows most Level 2 learners start with no electrical experience as adults seek practical routes into a new career.

- Charanjit MannuBIRMINGHAM, WOLVERHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New learner data from Elec Training suggests that electrical training is attracting a growing audience of adults looking to move into a new career rather than people who already have experience in the trade. Analysis covering the first three quarters of 2026 found that 98% of Elec Training Level 2 learners started with no previous electrical experience. The figures reflect the changing profile of people entering the electrical industry, with adult learners increasingly looking for routes that allow them to build technical knowledge, practical skills and workplace experience without following a traditional apprenticeship.Elec Training is a UK-wide electrical training provider for adult learners and career changers, headquartered in Birmingham. Its training includes practical, classroom, online and workplace-based delivery depending on the qualification. A separate sample of Elec Training learners in Q3 2026 found that 36% cited long-term career security and protection from AI and automation as a key reason for retraining as an electrician. That does not mean technology is replacing the need for training. If anything, the data suggests that some adults increasingly see skilled, practical careers as an attractive alternative to occupations they believe could become more exposed to automation.For learners starting from scratch, the typical adult pathway can include Level 2 and Level 3 electrical qualifications, 18th Edition Wiring Regulations, a workplace-based Level 3 NVQ and an external AM2 assessment before progression towards the appropriate ECS Gold Card.Adults researching an adult fast track electrician course are therefore not simply looking for the shortest classroom programme. They also need to understand how the different technical qualifications, workplace competence requirements and external assessments fit together.Elec Training's data also shows that demand extends considerably beyond its home region. In Q1–Q3 2026, 81% of Elec Training learners came from outside the West Midlands, with learners enrolling from every region of the UK. Practical in-centre training is delivered from Elec Training's Birmingham headquarters and main training centre, while workplace-based NVQ assessment operates across the UK. For people researching electrician training Birmingham provides Elec Training with a central base for practical training while allowing workplace assessment and employer support to operate nationally.Employment is another important part of the qualification pathway because the Level 3 NVQ requires learners to demonstrate competence through real electrical work. During Q1–Q3 2026, Elec Training established 274 new relationships with electrical employers across the UK. Of those new employer relationships, 74% resulted in an Elec Training learner being employed. Elec Training uses its national employer network alongside dedicated recruitment teams to support NVQ learners who need suitable paid electrical work in order to build the workplace evidence required for their qualification.The data points to a broader shift in how adults are approaching skilled careers: people with no previous trade experience are increasingly considering electrical training as a structured route into practical, long-term work. Elec Training is headquartered in Birmingham and provides electrical training for adults and career changers from across the UK.

charanjit mannu

Elec Training

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Elec Training Sees Strong Demand From Adult Career Changers in 2026 News Provided By elec training October 09, 2026, 13:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Electronics Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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