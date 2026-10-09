Aksesuar Design Outlines Seven Components To Check When Comparing Kitchen Remodeling Proposals

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Two kitchen proposals with very different totals can both be accurate. The Alexandria studio says the gap is usually in what each one leaves out.

- Sam KanberogluALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aksesuar Design, a kitchen design and build studio in Alexandria, Virginia, is advising homeowners in Northern Virginia, Washington, DC and Maryland to check seven components of scope before comparing the totals on kitchen remodeling proposals. Two proposals for the same kitchen can arrive with very different totals and both be accurate, and the studio says the gap is usually scope: one proposal covers the whole room and the other covers part of it.The studio breaks a full kitchen remodel into seven parts: design, cabinetry, countertops, appliances, construction, delivery and installation. It recommends writing those seven words down the side of a page and marking, for each proposal, whether the part is included, excluded or carried as an allowance.An allowance is a placeholder amount for something not yet chosen, such as a countertop slab or an appliance package, and the total can move once the selection is made. Installation is easy to miss on a cabinetry quote, and a cabinetry quote is sometimes what a homeowner is holding when they believe it is a remodeling quote.Aksesuar Design itemizes its own cabinetry proposals down to each cabinet, front, countertop, handle and internal fitting. It states that countertops, appliances, construction and installation are priced separately unless the proposal includes them."Lay the two proposals side by side and cross out everything they both include," said Sam Kanberoglu, managing partner at Aksesuar Design. "What is left on the page is what you are really choosing between."The studio also recommends asking each firm how a change is handled after signing. Cabinetry built to order cannot be returned or exchanged, so the time to change a design is before approval, while revisions are still part of the process.

Sam Kanberoglu

Aksesuar Design Bath & Kitchen

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Aksesuar Design Outlines Seven Components to Check When Comparing Kitchen Remodeling Proposals News Provided By Aksesuar Design October 09, 2026, 13:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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