Aksesuar Design Outlines How European Cabinetry Orders Work For Homeowners Who Hire Their Own Contractor

Walnut Rosado tall cabinets behind a white handleless island under a chandelier, Nolte neoFLAT Walnut Rosado, Aksesuar Design

Open plan kitchen with an Oak Cognac island and Pistachio tall cabinets, Nolte Manhattan Cognac, German kitchen cabinets, Aksesuar Design Alexandria VA

Blackened oak grooved kitchen with an island and tall cabinets, Nolte neoLODGE Blackened Oak, German kitchen cabinets, Aksesuar Design Alexandria VA

Award-Winning Kitchen Remodeling Project by Aksesuar Design in Chantilly, VA

A standout from our Potomac, MD project, this kitchen features the Neo LEAF series in Golden Oak. The warm, natural wood texture is perfectly balanced by a massive marble-veined waterfall island and deep charcoal cabinetry, creating a modern, high-contras

The Alexandria studio designs and supplies cabinetry on its own, with installation by the studio or by the homeowner's contractor.

- Sam KanberogluALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aksesuar Design, a design and build studio in Alexandria, Virginia, has outlined how a European kitchen cabinetry order works when the homeowner has already hired a contractor for the renovation. In that arrangement the studio provides design and supply of cabinetry on its own, and either installs the cabinets or hands them over to the contractor.The process starts the same way a full remodel does. The studio's designers plan the cabinetry around the room and return photorealistic 3D renderings with elevations and plans. Each cabinet, front, countertop, handle and internal fitting is then itemized in a specification and quote. Once the homeowner approves it, the order goes into production in Germany.The drawings carry more weight when two companies share one kitchen. The contractor sets plumbing, electrical and wall positions to them, so appliance clearances, extraction routes and service positions are resolved on paper before the order is released. Cabinetry built to order cannot be returned or exchanged."Settle one thing on the first day: who fits the cabinets," said Sam Kanberoglu, managing partner at Aksesuar Design. "We can install, or your contractor can. What does not work is leaving it open until the cabinets are on their way."Production and delivery typically take a few months from design approval. The studio issues a schedule once the design is final, which gives the contractor a date to plan demolition and rough work around.

Sam Kanberoglu

Aksesuar Design Bath & Kitchen

+1 703-537-0057

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Aksesuar Design Outlines How European Cabinetry Orders Work for Homeowners Who Hire Their Own Contractor News Provided By Aksesuar Design October 09, 2026, 13:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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