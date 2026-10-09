NATIONAL LUNG TRANSPLANT AWARENESS DAY: LIVED EXPERIENCES AND CRITICAL PATIENT EDUCATION ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2026

Free Digital Download on October 9 only: "So You Need a Lung Transplant... A guide to all the ins & outs of getting new lungs," by Maria Baimas-George, MD, MPH

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Official Press ReleaseMedia Contact:Jennifer Wescoe Singley, M.Ed., NCCCo-Lead, Lung Transplant CollaborativeWescoe Foundation for Pulmonary FibrosisFounder, Executive Director...Website URL: lungtransplantawarenessdayNATIONAL LUNG TRANSPLANT AWARENESS DAY TO SPOTLIGHT LIVED EXPERIENCES AND CRITICAL PATIENT EDUCATION ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2026The annual campaign features a real-time community interactive word mosaic, lived micro-stories, and an exclusive one-day educational book offering by Dr. Maria Baimas-George.Today, Friday, October 9, 2026, patient advocacy organizations, transplant centers, recipients, waitlisted candidates, and caregivers across the nation will unite to mark Lung Transplant Awareness Day 2026. Lung Transplant Awareness 2026 brings the nationwide transplant community together through digital storytelling, real-time interactive technology, and accessible patient resources.Led by the Lung Transplant Collaborative (LTC), this awareness day brings together patient advocacy organizations to advance awareness, education, support, and access for the lung transplant community. Through collaboration and shared goals, the group seeks to strengthen collective impact for patients, care partners, and families throughout the lung transplant journey. This year's observance founding organizations: American Thoracic Society, Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research, Lung Transplant Foundation, National Scleroderma Foundation, Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, PF Warriors, Pulmonary Hypertension Association, Taylor's Gift, Transplant Life Foundation, Transplant Recipients International Organization, and the Wescoe Foundation for Pulmonary Fibrosis.Lung transplantation remains the primary life-saving intervention for individuals facing end-stage respiratory failure, including conditions such as Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Cystic Fibrosis, and Sarcoidosis. Lung Transplant Awareness Day 2026 addresses the critical need for community connection and accessible health literacy resources for patients navigating pre-transplant evaluations, organ allocation, recovery, and long-term rejection risks.Lung Transplant Awareness Day 2026 Campaign Highlights (Friday, October 9, 2026):*Lived Experience Showcase: Featuring curated 50-word micro-stories, 60-second voice recordings, and pre- and post-transplant journey photos submitted by recipients, waitlisted candidates, and family caregivers.*Exclusive Educational Book Download: Available exclusively on October 9, site visitors can download a free digital copy of "So You Need a Lung Transplant... A guide to all the ins & outs of getting new lungs," written and illustrated by Maria Baimas-George, MD, MPH. Expertly reviewed by cardiothoracic transplant specialists, this patient-friendly guide uses vibrant illustrations and simple language to explain complex medical topics-including the Composite Allocation Score (CAS) system, surgical procedures, ICU recovery, anti-rejection medications, and long-term wellness.*Interactive Live Word Cloud Mosaic: Virtual participants nationwide can visit lungtransplantawarenessday to submit a single word describing their transplant experience. Submissions will dynamically build a real-time, animated visual mosaic representing the community's shared journey, hope, and resilience.*Digital Share Toolkit: Advocacy groups, hospital transplant programs, and clinical teams can access pre-packaged social media assets, graphic templates, and media links to amplify awareness across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X."Lung Transplant Awareness Day honors every milestone of the transplant experience-from the uncertainty of waiting for 'The Call' to the profound gift of a second chance at life," said Jennifer Wescoe Singley, Founder and Executive Director of the Wescoe Foundation for Pulmonary Fibrosis. "By combining real-world stories with accessible educational tools like Dr. Baimas-George's guide, we empower patients, support caregivers, and ensure no family navigates this medical journey alone."To view community stories, participate in the live word cloud mosaic, or access promotional assets, visit lungtransplantawarenessday.About the Lung Transplant CollaborativeThe Lung Transplant Collaborative represents a unified alliance of patient advocacy organizations working together to advance awareness, support, education, and care across the entire lung transplantation spectrum.#LungTransplantAwarenessDay and #LTADay

Jennifer Wescoe

Lung Transplant Collaborative

+1 484-553-6340

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NATIONAL LUNG TRANSPLANT AWARENESS DAY: LIVED EXPERIENCES AND CRITICAL PATIENT EDUCATION ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2026 News Provided By Lung Transplant Collaborative October 09, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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