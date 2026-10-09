Chris Gillis Joins The Clinical Group As A Principal, NYC Team

Acclaimed investment sales broker leaves Serhant and becomes a principal at pioneering medical real estate and clinical growth platform

- Jonathan Marks, Founder, CEO and Managing Member of The Clinical Group YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Clinical Group, a fully integrated medical real estate and clinical growth platform with offices in Manhattan, Long Island, and Hackensack, NJ, today announced the appointment of Chris Gillis as a Principal of its New York City team. Mr. Gillis brings more than a decade of investment sales experience and over $600 million in closed transactions to the platform, strengthening The Clinical Group's ability to advise owners, operators, investors, and healthcare users across Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn, and Long Island.“Chris adds meaningful investment sales, brokerage, and new development depth to our New York City platform at a time when healthcare providers and real estate stakeholders are seeking more specialized guidance,” said Jonathan Marks, Founder, CEO & Managing Member, The Clinical Group.“His track record across medical and healthcare-related real estate, alongside broader investment sales experience, gives him a sophisticated perspective on client advisory, transaction execution, and value creation.”Prior to joining The Clinical Group, Mr. Gillis was an investment sales broker at Serhant, where he advised clients on complex real estate transactions -- such as the sale of Greenwich House after 120 years of ownership -- and built visibility in the New York market, most recently through appearances on Netflix's Owning Manhattan. Earlier in his career, he was an honored rising star at Ackman-Ziff, where he served as a Director. During his tenure there, he provided investment sales, capital markets, and transaction advisory solutions for a broad network of clients across the greater New York metropolitan area, handling some of the city's most notable commercial portfolio and development transactions.Adds Mr. Gillis,“The Clinical Group has built a fully-integrated platform for medical real estate advisory, investment sales, project management, development, and clinical growth services. I am excited to help expand that program in New York City and deliver specialized real estate solutions for physicians, healthcare groups, owners, developers, and investors.”# # #About The Clinical GroupThe Clinical Group is a medical real estate and clinical growth platform serving physicians, medical groups, hospitals, owners, developers, and investors. Through its platform of affiliated companies spanning advisory, real estate, project management, development, and investment, The Clinical Group provides practice advisory, tenant and landlord representation, portfolio solutions, and investment sales alongside development and investment capabilities across the clinical real estate lifecycle. Whether a client needs to lease, buy, sell, build out medical space, build a new facility, or invest, The Clinical Group is the leading platform for all stakeholders. More information may be found at theclinicalgroup or by calling (855) 254 -6477.

Linda Alexander

Alexander Marketing Corp.

+1 917-881-5360

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Chris Gillis Joins The Clinical Group as a Principal, NYC Team News Provided By Alexander Marketing Corp. October 09, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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