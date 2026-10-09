VCS HR Named A 2026 Njbiz Best Place To Work In New Jersey For A Second Time

VCS HR staff accepts 2026 NJBiz Best Places to Work Award. Photo courtesy of BridgeTower Media.

Employee survey results point to strong relationships, accessible leadership and opportunities to grow as reasons to work at VCS HR.

- Guy DiMemmo, Founder and CEO, VCS HRFREEHOLD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VCS HR has been named a 2026 NJBiz Best Place to Work in New Jersey once again. The annual program recognizes N.J. employers based on company practices, programs and benefits, as well as confidential employee feedback collected by BridgeTower Media's Best Companies Group. More than 130 companies were recognized in this year's program.The employee survey provides a closer look at what people value about working at VCS HR. Among 61 respondents, 80% said company leaders care about their well-being, and 82% agreed that senior leaders live the organization's core values. Overall, 78% agreed with statements in the Leadership & Planning category, which included confidence in leadership, concern for employee well-being and openness to employee input.Employees also singled out the people they work with. Ninety-two percent said they like the people they work with, and 80% agreed that there is a spirit of cooperation within the organization. Eighty-three percent said they can express their honest opinions without fear of negative consequences.Those results came through in the written responses, too. Employees mentioned respectful leadership, strong relationships, recognition and opportunities to grow. Professional growth was another area where employees gave VCS HR positive marks. The survey recorded an 82% average agreement across Role Satisfaction measures, including feeling valued, working toward a shared goal, maintaining work-life balance and understanding how individual roles contribute to the organization.Seventy-seven percent of respondents agreed that VCS HR encourages employees to develop professionally or acquire new skills, and 79% agreed that the company helps employees pursue a career path that fits their skills and interests. Written responses also mentioned opportunities to learn, develop new skills and advance within the organization.The survey found high levels of overall satisfaction as well. Eighty percent of respondents said they were very satisfied with their employer, while 82% agreed that VCS HR has created an environment where they can do their best work. Seventy-five percent said they would recommend working at VCS HR to a friend.Employees also reported a connection between their jobs and the work they do. Seventy-nine percent said their job provides a sense of meaning and purpose, and 75% said they are proud to work for VCS HR. Written responses included references to helping their communities and making a meaningful contribution through their work.“We're incredibly proud of this recognition because it comes from the people who know VCS HR best: our employees,” says Guy DiMemmo, founder and CEO of VCS HR.“We've always believed that building great technology starts with building a great team. Our employees bring ideas, expertise and commitment to everything we do, and this award is a reflection of that.”The NJBiz recognition comes as VCS HR continues to expand its workforce management technology and services. The company develops solutions for payroll, scheduling, time and attendance, human resources and complex workforce operations.About VCS HRVCS HR provides workforce management technology for payroll, scheduling, time and attendance, human resources and complex workforce operations. Based in Freehold, N.J., the company supports its technology with in-house teams focused on software development, customer service, finance and marketing.

Michelle Boyles, Acorn To Oak Media Group

VCS HR

+1 215-384-6538

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VCS HR Named a 2026 NJBiz Best Place to Work in New Jersey for a Second Time News Provided By VCS HR October 09, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Technology



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