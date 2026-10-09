Ashok Gehlot Slams Rajasthan's 'Double-Engine Government' Over DAP Shortage

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 9 (IANS) Senior Congress leader, Ashok Gehlot, has criticised the Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma-led Rajasthan government and the Centre over the alleged shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser, accusing the BJP's "double-engine government" of failing to ensure adequate supplies.

With mustard sowing underway, farmers are reportedly being forced to pay significantly higher prices for DAP in the black market.

The former Chief Minister of Rajasthan said farmers were struggling to obtain DAP during the crucial mustard sowing season.

According to reports cited in his remarks, a bag of DAP that normally costs ₹1,350 is allegedly being sold for Rs 2,100–Rs 2,200 on the black market.

Ashok Gehlot also claimed that cooperative societies had submitted their fertiliser requirements, but supplies had yet to arrive.

The shortage has reportedly prompted even Cabinet ministers and MLAs from the ruling BJP to approach Chief Minister Sharma, although the situation remains unresolved.

In a post on social media platform X, Gehlot said complaints about fertiliser shortages had been emerging from several districts since September. He also alleged that farmers were being pressured to purchase products such as Nano DAP along with regular DAP.

“What kind of development is this, where the annadata (farmer) is forced to buy fertiliser on the black market to carry out sowing?” Gehlot questioned, urging the BJP government to ensure adequate supplies immediately and take strict action against those involved in black marketing.

Amid the allegations, the state government has maintained that fertiliser availability is being closely monitored to meet farmers' requirements during the Rabi 2026–27 season.

According to the Agriculture Department, Rajasthan currently has 3.72 lakh metric tonnes of urea, 1.06 lakh metric tonnes of DAP, as much as 97,000 metric tonnes of NPK and 2.08 lakh metric tonnes of SSP.

The department said districts and blocks facing lower availability and higher consumption are being identified to prioritise supplies according to demand.

A meeting of the state-level Fertiliser Distribution Regulatory Task Force was recently held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary V. Srinivas.

The meeting focussed on ensuring an uninterrupted supply of quality fertilisers and preventing hoarding and black marketing during the Rabi season.

Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Dr. Kirodi Lal said fertiliser stocks were adequate and advised farmers against unnecessary purchases or stockpiling based on rumours and misleading information.

He added that the state government was coordinating with the Centre to ensure supplies met Rajasthan's requirements. The Agriculture Minister also highlighted the state's crop diversification plans, which aim to encourage oilseed and pulse cultivation while adjusting the area allocated to cereal crops.

During the Rabi 2025–26 season, sowing covered 39.82 lakh hectares under oilseeds, 20.69 lakh hectares under pulses and 42.77 lakh hectares under cereals.

For the Rabi 2026–27 season, the proposed areas are 40.06 lakh hectares for oilseeds, 21.95 lakh hectares for pulses and 38.50 lakh hectares for cereals.

The government said fertiliser supply and distribution plans had been prepared based on the proposed crop areas and their respective nutrient requirements.

While Gehlot has demanded immediate action over alleged shortages and black marketing, the state government maintains that fertiliser stocks are adequate and that supplies are being monitored to meet farmers' needs.