Laos Steps Up Efforts To Address Labour Shortages

MENAFN - IANS) Vientiane, Oct 9 (IANS) Laos is stepping up efforts to address labour shortages. Speaking at the second ordinary session of the 10th National Assembly, Lao Minister of Labour and Social Welfare Phoxay Sayasone outlined key measures to expand employment opportunities and address labour shortages, according to a ministry report.

Measures include reserving certain occupations for local workers, particularly those involving cultural promotion, traditional knowledge, and small businesses requiring limited technology or capital.

During the first nine months of 2026, a total of 119,382 people secured employment, including 103,610 who went to work abroad, Xinhua News Agency reported.

To expand self-employment and rural job opportunities, the ministry has conducted pilot programs since 2024, providing vocational training for poor and disadvantaged people, as well as unemployed individuals interested in starting their own businesses.

The ministry plans to continue expanding these initiatives to create more employment opportunities in rural communities and encourage entrepreneurship.

Last month, Laos' Ministry of Education and Sports launched new research to identify factors that promote Lao language skills and literacy among primary school students, particularly those who do not speak Lao as their primary language at home.

The study, with support from the Australian government through the Basic Education Quality and Access in Laos (BEQUAL) program, will track students' learning development over the course of a school year and examine how teaching methods, classroom environments, instructional materials, and other factors contribute to their progress. It will also explore ways to help teachers better address the needs of students from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

Strong language and literacy skills in primary school provide an important foundation for future learning, the local Pasaxon newspaper reported.

The research aims to help ensure that children who begin school with limited Lao language proficiency can participate fully in classroom activities, improve their academic performance, remain engaged in their education, and reduce the risk of early school dropout.

The findings are expected to inform future curriculum development, improvements to teaching and learning materials, teacher professional development, and supplementary Lao language lessons using speaking-practice materials.

The research will also support Laos' broader education priorities, including the 6+3+3 curriculum reform, curriculum and instructional-material improvements, and continuous professional development for teachers.