'Mobocracy Got A Reply From Democracy', Says BJP Amid Party's Resounding Victory In Bypolls

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The overwhelming positive results for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently held bye-elections in Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry shows that 'mobocracy' has got a fitting reply from India's robust democracy, BJP National spokesperson Smriti Irani said on Friday.

Addressing the media, after party's landslide victory in West Bengal's Nandigram, Smriti Irani took a jibe at Congress party's 'street politics' and denounced its call to 'hurt' the Indian state, on pretext of fighting off the 'tyrannical' BJP.

"On January 15, 2025, the former Congress President (Rahul Gandhi) had said with open heart that he was fighting battle not against the BJP but against the Indian State, signalling that the constitutional and democratic institutions will come under attack from them," the BJP leader said.

She added that never in the history of India, has any elected leader chosen or dared to inflict harm upon the country's constitutional fabric.

Welcoming the resounding mandate across multiple states, Smriti Irani said, "Today, democracy has given a reply to mobocracy. In Uttar Pradesh, the election of BJP candidates to the Rajya Sabha is a matter of great joy for us. In Puducherry, we heartily welcome the victory of NDA candidate. From West Bengal, we are receiving overwhelming joyous news in Nandigram and Rejinagar," Smriti Irani said.

"Nandigram was the bastion of Left-wing ideology, violence against the public. Today, the mandate for BJP shows victory for good governance. In Rejinagar, where nearly 71 per cent of voters belong to the minority community, the BJP is moving towards victory," she added.

The BJP spokesperson also called out Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's recent appeal for "Smashing the Patriarchy", highlighting how the "hollow claims" got exposed very soon.

Citing the example of Congress MP, also noted professor of a reputed university in the national capital, Smriti Irani said that the women students had lodged complaint against him accusing him of sexually harassing them in return for marks.

"Former Congress President who brags about smashing the patriarchy never acted against him, leave aside taking cognisance of the offence," she added.

"The same professor has now been found guilty of harassing female students in the university's inquiry report. I ask the Congress leadership why it didn't initiate any political action against the indicted professor," Smriti Irani asked.

Without taking name, she also targeted Rahul Gandhi's alleged misbehaviour with woman policeman during the recent Jantar Mantar protest and demanded that he walks the talk on what he preaches.