Travel Without Nol Card: Dubai Commuters Can Now Use QR Codes On Dubai Metro, Buses, Trams
Dubai public transport passengers can now use QR codes on their phones to access the Metro, tram, and buses, removing the need for paper tickets, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Friday, October 9.Recommended For You
Passengers can get their QR code through the Nol Pay or S'hail apps and scan it at the blue entry gates to begin their journey. The RTA advised passengers to get their QR code through either app and scan it at the gates before proceeding to their destination.
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The new option applies to the red Nol ticket, which is designed for single trips and occasional journeys, with fares depending on the number of zones travelled through.
The change offers occasional riders and visitors a digital alternative to carrying a paper red Nol ticket, making it easier to pay for individual journeys across Dubai's public transport network.ALSO READ
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