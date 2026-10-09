Egypt: President El-Sisi Heads To Kuala Lumpur The Second Stop In His Asia Tour

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Today, President Abdel Fattah El‐Sisi departed from Seoul, the capital of the Republic of Korea, proceeding to Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, at the outset of a state visit to the Kingdom of Malaysia. This marks the second stop in his Asian tour.

Present to bid farewell to the President upon his departure were the Minister of Trade of the Republic of Korea, the Korean Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Hazem Zaki, Egypt's Ambassador to Korea, along with members of the Egyptian Embassy in Seoul.​

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.