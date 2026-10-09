Egypt: President El-Sisi Arrives In Kuala Lumpur At The Start Of A State Visit To Malaysia

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Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at the start of his state visit to Malaysia.

Upon his arrival, the President was received by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysian Minister of Defence Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Head of the Diplomatic Protocol Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia Ambassador Ikram Mohammad Ibrahim, Chief of Ceremony of the Government, Prime Minister's Department, Rozainor Ramli, Malaysia's Ambassador to Egypt Mohd Tarid Sufian, as well as Egypt's Ambassador to Malaysia Kareem El-Sadat and members of the Egyptian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.