Uzbekistan, Switzerland Discuss Expanding Climate And Water Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Switzerland discussed expanding cooperation on water management, climate resilience and environmental research, including a potential second phase of a project in the Zarafshan River Basin, during a meeting in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, following a meeting between Aziz Abdukhakimov, adviser to the Uzbek president on environmental issues and chairman of the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, and Swiss Ambassador to Uzbekistan Simone Giger to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation and regional environmental initiatives.

Particular attention was paid to the Climate-Resilient Integrated Water Resources Management in the Zarafshan River Basin project, implemented by Caritas Switzerland with Swiss support. The initiative focuses on improving water-quality monitoring, developing environmental flow methodologies and strengthening integrated river basin management.

The Uzbek side expressed interest in Swiss support for a second phase of the project to build on existing results and expand successful approaches.

Moreover, the discussions covered cooperation through the Blue Peace Central Asia program, including the possibility of launching a pilot project on environmental flows in a selected river basin.

The parties explored opportunities to expand scientific and educational cooperation with Green University and its Regional Research Institute for Combating Desertification and Developing the Desert Economy. Proposals included establishing a Swiss-Uzbek Water Diplomacy Program and a Young Environmental Diplomats Program to support regional dialogue, joint research and training for international environmental negotiations.

The meeting also highlighted the role of ARTepa Gallery in raising environmental awareness through art and cultural initiatives.

The sides further discussed Eco Expo Central Asia 2027, scheduled for June 15–17 in Tashkent. Uzbekistan expressed interest in welcoming a high-level Swiss delegation to the event, which will focus on green finance, clean technologies, ecotourism, environmental education, afforestation, green transport and energy.

“Both sides expressed their interest in further strengthening cooperation and advancing practical initiatives to support sustainable development in Uzbekistan and Central Asia,” the committee said.

The meeting reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen Uzbekistan's environmental partnerships and develop practical solutions to shared water and climate challenges across Central Asia.