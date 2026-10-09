Going Asset Management Wins Capital's Excellence Fund Award, Harnessing Technology To Enhance The Long-Term Value Of Assets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 29 September 2026, Capital Magazine announced the winners of the Capital Merits of Achievement in Banking and Finance 2026. Going International Asset Management Limited received the Capital Excellence Fund Award in recognition of its financial technology innovation, leading quantitative strategy research and development capabilities, and solid fund performance. The honor affirms Going Asset's strength in asset management and reflects market recognition of its technology-driven approach to business development.









Organized by leading financial publication Capital Magazine, the awards recognize financial institutions that have made outstanding contributions to the development of Hong Kong's financial sector. Winners are selected through a rigorous assessment of criteria including overall performance, service quality and reputation. Joseph Chan Ho-lim, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, was invited to officiate at the ceremony and present the awards, underscoring the government's attention to and support for innovation and compliance in the financial services industry.

Held for 17 consecutive editions, the awards are among the financial industry's most prestigious and authoritative accolades. This year's winners included prominent banks and financial groups such as BOC-Prudential Asset Management, CCB International, Dah Sing Bank, Hang Seng Investment Management Limited and Nanyang Commercial Bank.









Drawing on AI-driven high-performance computing and ultra-low-latency systems, Going Asset Management precisely identifies cross-market price movements within microseconds, accumulating small gains across a large volume of trades to improve allocation efficiency across market cycles. The firm's assets under management have now exceeded US$3.3 billion. Its funds have received repeated recognition from prestigious international awards and ranked among the leaders in prominent global hedge fund rankings.

According to the latest Morgan Hedge rankings (as of 31 August 2026), Going Algo SP 2-Class M Fund delivered returns of 89.44% over the preceding year and 280.64% over the preceding three years, ranking first globally in both periods. These results demonstrate the value and effectiveness of its strategy of“ultra-fast detection and steady accumulation.”









David Wu, Chairman of Going Quant, said the company remains committed to its core philosophy of harnessing technology to enhance the long-term value of assets. Its proprietary FPGA–GPU architecture uses lightweight model designs to achieve ultra-low-latency trading with an average latency of three microseconds. This close integration of software and hardware enables the firm to capture opportunities more frequently in complex market conditions, further strengthening its core capabilities in quantitative investing.

In recent years, the company has also fully embraced advances in AI, achieving breakthroughs in end-to-end AI. Its large models autonomously process real-time information streams and iteratively improve through reinforcement learning, further advancing its investment research and trading strategies.

Looking ahead, Going Asset Management will continue to place AI and risk management at the core of its business. Building on Hong Kong's role as a platform connecting international capital, the firm will deepen its quantitative research and development across global markets. Through more robust strategies, greater operational transparency and higher standards of compliance, it aims to provide global investors with more resilient portfolios and asset allocation solutions.

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