Former ASIC Chair James Shipton Joins SEDA, Expanding Its Securities Regulation & Capital Markets Expertise

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that James Shipton joined the firm as Senior Advisor.

New York, NY, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that James Shipton joined the firm as Senior Advisor.

“We are delighted to add James to our growing roster of experts given his extensive regulatory, academic and private sector experience” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

James Shipton is a securities and financial markets regulator, lawyer, and capital markets expert with 30 years of experience across the financial services industry, regulatory agencies, private practice, and academia. He has held senior leadership roles in Australia, Hong Kong, and the United States, including positions at ASIC, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, Goldman Sachs, and Harvard Law School.

Mr. Shipton served as Chair of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (“ASIC”), where he was responsible for the strategic direction of Australia's financial and corporate governance regulator. In this role, he led ASIC through a period of significant regulatory and organizational change and was closely involved in the supervision of Australia's financial, asset management, and corporate sectors. He also served on the Board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (“IOSCO”).

Prior to ASIC, Mr. Shipton was Executive Director of the Program on International Financial Systems at Harvard Law School, where he led executive education initiatives for international regulators and contributed to programs and policy discussions focused on global financial systems and regulation.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Shipton served as Executive Director and Commission Member of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (“SFC”), where he led the division responsible for the licensing and supervision of capital markets intermediaries. His work included developing supervisory strategy and overseeing the regulation of financial institutions and market professionals in Hong Kong.

Mr. Shipton also held senior positions at Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong, including as Managing Director and Head of Government and Regulatory Affairs for Asia Pacific. He established the firm's regional government and regulatory affairs function following the Global Financial Crisis and worked extensively with governments and regulators across the region. He previously held a senior role within Goldman Sachs' Securities Division, where he advised hedge fund clients on regulatory and market developments, including trading restrictions during periods of market disruption.

Mr. Shipton currently serves as Chair of Superannuation Trustees Australia and as a Senior Fellow at Melbourne Law School. He is also a Fellow of The Ethics Centre and an independent consultant and advisor to regulatory agencies and regulated companies. Mr Shipton has developed new methodologies to advise regulators on their effectiveness and companies on building regulatory trust. He has held a visiting role at the University of Oxford's Commercial Law Centre and is a contributor to the 'Oxford Handbook on Insider Trading & Market Manipulation'.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Shipton co-founded ComplianceAsia and held positions in equity capital markets and transaction management at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein (Commerzbank), following legal roles at Linklaters and Blake Dawson Waldron (Ashurst Perkins Coie).

He holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Melbourne and a Bachelor of Laws (Honours) from Monash University, and has been admitted to practice law in Australia, England and Wales, and Hong Kong.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.

CONTACT: Name: Damiano Colnago Email:... Job Title: Managing Partner