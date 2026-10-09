Alation Honors 2026 AI Radicals Award Winners At Revalation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Data and AI leaders from Electronic Arts, Flutter UK&I, and Kiwibank are honored for transforming data and AI strategy into tangible business value

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc., the creator of the intelligence operating system, today announced the winners of the 2026 AI Radicals Awards, presented at revAlation, the company's global conference series. This year's honorees, leaders from Electronic Arts, Flutter UK&I, and Kiwibank, were recognized for their visionary use of data and AI to create meaningful impact on the business.

Inspired by Alation's acclaimed podcast and Saul Alinsky's“Rules for Radicals,” the AI Radicals Awards reflect the conviction that lasting change requires organizing and empowering people. Succeeding with AI in complex enterprises demands the ability to convince people to change how they work. The award honors the people and companies putting AI to work in the real world to drive measurable business outcomes, setting new standards for accuracy, governance, and trust at scale.

“Alation sees hundreds of AI programs across nearly every industry and every stage of maturity,” said Satyen Sangani, CEO and co-founder of Alation.“That vantage point gives us a clear view of what true excellence looks like, and Electronic Arts, Flutter UK&I, and Kiwibank set the gold standard. They did the hard work of aligning with stakeholders, moving fast with AI, and persuading teams to change how they work, and today they have the measurable business results to prove it.”

Previously known as the Data Radicals Awards, past recipients include: Aware Super, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Marks & Spencer, and Sainsbury's.

About Alation

Alation is the creator of AIOSTM, the open, governed, self-improving intelligence operating system for enterprises that cannot afford to get AI wrong. Having pioneered the data catalog market, Alation helps organizations establish trust in the agents, data, and context that power AI-driven decisions. The result is AI organizations can trust - enabling them to navigate regulatory complexity, maintain data fidelity, accelerate operational outcomes, and transform AI ambition into trusted business impact. Alation partners with the world's leading organizations to leverage better data to solve their most critical challenges. To learn more, visit alation.com.

Alation Media Contact

Ashley Womack

Sr. Director, Corporate Marketing

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650-504-2647

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