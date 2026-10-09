Chair Of The Litgrid Board Tomas Varneckas Resigns

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITGRID AB (legal entity code 302564383), with its registered office at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo St. 8, LT-05131 Vilnius (hereinafter referred to as the Company or Litgrid), has received a notice from Tomas Varneckas, Chair of the Company's Board, regarding his resignation from the positions of member and Chair of the Company's Board, effective 30 October 2026.

T. Varneckas has served as a member of the Litgrid Board since 20 April 2022 and was elected Chair of the Board on 29 December 2022. He was re-elected for a second term as a member and Chair of the Board on 22 May 2024.

Effective 30 October, T. Varneckas will also step down from his positions as Head of Infrastructure Resilience at the EPSO-G Group and CEO of the Group company EPSO-G Invest.

The Litgrid Board currently consists of five members, two of whom are independent. Following T. Varneckas's resignation, a decision will be made on the selection of a new Board member to serve until the end of the current Litgrid Board's term of office on 30 April 2028.

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Jurga Eivaitė, Communications Project Manager

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