ELZONRIS (Tagraxofusp) Sales Forecast And 7MM Market Size Analysis - 2034 Global BPDCN Expansion And CD123-Positive Indications Unlock Revenue Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ELZONRIS leverages first-mover status, global approvals, strong clinical adoption and expansion into CD123-positive cancers, backed by pricing and competitive analysis.

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "ELZONRIS Sales Forecast, and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

ELZONRIS has established a strong position in the blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) treatment market as the first-and-only approved CD123-directed therapy for adults and pediatric patients aged 2 years and older. Its first-mover advantage, targeted mechanism and limited direct competition continue to support adoption across specialized hematology and oncology centers.



Strong clinical performance: In the pivotal Phase I/II STML-401-0114 trial, 90% of previously untreated patients achieved an overall response, while 72% achieved a complete response or clinical complete response. Approximately 45% of patients proceeded to potentially curative allogeneic stem cell transplantation. These results have supported physician confidence and the use of ELZONRIS as a first-line treatment for eligible patients with BPDCN.

Expanding international presence: Following U.S. FDA approval in 2018, ELZONRIS received approvals in the European Union, the United Kingdom and more than 40 countries. Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved ELZONRIS for BPDCN in December 2025. Nippon Shinyaku launched ELZONRIS IV Injection in Japan in March 2026, broadening access within a major hematology market.

Lifecycle development: Menarini continues to evaluate tagraxofusp in combination regimens and additional CD123-positive hematologic malignancies. Research presented at the 2025 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting included tagraxofusp in combination with azacitidine and venetoclax, with reported activity, tolerability and successful transitions to stem cell transplantation in BPDCN. Potential indication expansion: Ongoing development in acute myeloid leukaemia, myeloproliferative disorders, multiple myeloma and myelodysplastic syndromes could extend the commercial potential of ELZONRIS beyond its approved BPDCN indication.

ELZONRIS Drug and Clinical Profile

ELZONRIS is a first-in-class, intravenously administered CD123-directed cytotoxin comprising interleukin-3 linked to truncated diphtheria toxin. After binding to CD123 and internalization, the toxin component inhibits protein synthesis and induces malignant cell death. The treatment is administered by intravenous infusion over five consecutive days within a 21-day cycle.

The most significant safety concern associated with ELZONRIS is capillary leak syndrome, which may be severe or life-threatening and requires close monitoring, particularly during the first treatment cycle. Other reported adverse events include elevated liver enzymes, hypoalbuminemia, thrombocytopenia, anemia, pyrexia, fatigue, nausea and peripheral edema. The report evaluates the product's efficacy, safety, dosing, utilization and commercial performance across approved and potential indications.

ELZONRIS Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the ELZONRIS market across the seven major markets: the United States, EU4 countries comprising Germany, France, Italy and Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan. Covering the study period 2020 -2034, the analysis includes historical performance, current sales, forecasted revenue, market size, pricing, reimbursement, regulatory milestones and anticipated commercial developments.

Coverage extends to BPDCN and potential indications including acute myeloid leukaemia, myeloproliferative disorders, multiple myeloma and myelodysplastic syndromes. The report also examines ELZONRIS cost estimates, regional pricing variations, patent information, potential generic entry and the possible effect of competition on future pricing and sales.

ELZONRIS Market Report Scope



Historical, current and forecasted ELZONRIS sales through 2034

Market size analysis for BPDCN and potential hematologic cancer indications

Mechanism of action, dosage, administration and clinical development activities

Regulatory approvals, designations and expected commercial milestones

Clinical trial analysis by intervention, condition, status and study timeline

ELZONRIS pricing strategies, reimbursement conditions and regional cost estimates

Patent coverage, potential generic entry and related market impact

Competitive intelligence covering marketed products and late-stage emerging therapies

Pipeline analysis for competing CD123-targeted and indication-specific treatments

SWOT analysis, analyst perspectives and strategic market positioning Commercial partnerships, licensing agreements and M&A activity

Competitive Landscape and Revenue Potential

The ELZONRIS competitive landscape analysis reviews current treatments, pipeline candidates and expected product launches that may influence future market share. It assesses the product's clinical differentiation, efficacy, safety profile and positioning relative to conventional chemotherapy and emerging therapies. The analysis also considers barriers to growth, including BPDCN's small patient population, safety monitoring requirements, treatment costs and the potential arrival of alternative therapies.

Revenue forecasts examine adoption trends, prescription growth, geographic expansion and possible use in additional CD123-positive malignancies. The report provides projected market size, estimated peak sales potential and the assumptions supporting ELZONRIS sales forecasts in each major geography.

Research Methodology

The ELZONRIS market report is developed using internal databases, primary research, secondary research and in-house analysis by industry experts. Sources include global regulatory authority publications, clinical trial records, company announcements, trade journals, white papers, scientific literature, industry associations, news platforms and available commercial databases. Data are reviewed to support market estimates, competitive assessments and sales projections.

Key Strategic Questions Addressed



How is ELZONRIS performing clinically and commercially in BPDCN?

What sales growth is forecast across the United States, Europe and Japan through 2034?

Which clinical, regulatory and commercial factors are expected to drive or restrict market adoption?

What is the development status of ELZONRIS in acute myeloid leukaemia, myeloproliferative disorders, multiple myeloma and myelodysplastic syndromes?

Which competing drugs and late-stage therapies could affect ELZONRIS market positioning?

How do pricing, reimbursement and treatment costs vary by geography?

What collaborations, licensing agreements and regulatory designations support future commercialization? How could indication expansion and combination regimens influence long-term revenue potential?

The analysis is designed to support pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare strategists and market access teams evaluating the ELZONRIS sales forecast, BPDCN treatment landscape and future opportunities in CD123-positive hematologic malignancies.

Key Topics Covered

1. Report Introduction

2. ELZONRIS Overview in approved indications like Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; as well as potential indication like Acute myeloid leukaemia, Myeloproliferative disorders, Multiple myeloma, and Myelodysplastic syndromes

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. ELZONRIS Clinical Development

2.2.1. ELZONRIS Clinical studies

2.2.2. ELZONRIS Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile

3. ELZONRIS Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging ELZONRIS Therapies)

5. ELZONRIS Market Assessment

5.1. ELZONRIS Market Outlook in approved and potential indications

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. ELZONRIS Market Size in the 7MM for approved and potential indications

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. ELZONRIS Market Size in the United States for approved and potential indications

5.3.2. ELZONRIS Market Size in Germany for approved and potential indications

5.3.3. ELZONRIS Market Size in France for approved and potential indications

5.3.4. ELZONRIS Market Size in Italy for approved and potential indications

5.3.5. ELZONRIS Market Size in Spain for approved and potential indications

5.3.6. ELZONRIS Market Size in the United Kingdom for approved and potential indications

5.3.7. ELZONRIS Market Size in Japan for approved and potential indications

6. ELZONRIS SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

8. Appendix

8.1. Bibliography

8.2. Report Methodology

9. Analyst's Capabilities

List of Tables [13]

List of Figures [8]

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