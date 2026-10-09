Global Roofing Membranes Market - Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021-2031F Energy-Efficient Construction And Single-Ply Systems Drive 5.43% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Roofing Membranes Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Roofing Membranes Market is projected to grow from USD 91.98 million in 2025 to USD 126.32 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 5.43%. Market growth is being supported by expanding construction activity, infrastructure investment, urban development, and increasing demand for energy-efficient roofing solutions across residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial properties.

Roofing membranes play an important role in delivering watertight, weather-resistant, and durable protection while improving building insulation and thermal performance. Their use is increasing as property owners, developers, and public authorities seek materials that can reduce long-term operating costs, strengthen building resilience, and support compliance with evolving sustainability standards.

According to the Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association, U.S. shipments of modified bitumen reached 8.7 million squares in the third quarter of 2025. However, volatile prices for petroleum-based raw materials continue to create uncertainty for manufacturers by increasing production costs and placing pressure on pricing and profit margins.

Market Driver: Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, particularly in emerging economies, are major drivers of the Global Roofing Membranes Market. The expansion of cities, commercial districts, transportation networks, and public infrastructure is increasing demand for high-quality roofing systems capable of delivering long-term durability across varied climatic conditions.

This trend is reinforced by significant construction investment in developed markets. In July 2025, the Office for National Statistics reported that total UK infrastructure investment reached £20.3 billion in 2024, representing a 16.9% increase from 2023. Continued funding for large-scale construction projects is expected to support roofing membrane demand.

Sustainable and energy-efficient construction is also reshaping the market. Stricter building regulations and growing environmental awareness are encouraging the adoption of insulated and reflective roofing membranes that improve thermal efficiency and help lower carbon emissions. In April 2025, the U.S. Green Building Council reported that half of the points available under LEED v5 certification focus on decarbonizing building exteriors, including roofs. In addition, the American Institute of Architects' January 2026 Consensus Construction Forecast projected a 1.0% increase in building expenditures during 2026, indicating continued demand for roofing materials.

Market Challenge: Fluctuating raw material costs remain a significant constraint for roofing membrane manufacturers. Petroleum-based components are especially vulnerable to price volatility, making financial forecasting more difficult and limiting the ability of producers to maintain stable prices and margins. Manufacturers may be forced to absorb higher costs or transfer them to customers, potentially delaying renovation and new construction projects.

The Asphalt Roofing Manufacturers Association reported that U.S. asphalt shingle shipments declined to 40.4 million squares in the third quarter of 2025, down 10% from 44.9 million squares in the corresponding period of 2024. This decline reflects the broader operational challenges affecting the roofing industry.

Market Trends: Retrofitting and renovation activity is creating new opportunities within the roofing membranes market. Owners of aging residential and commercial properties are investing in roof replacement and modernization to improve insulation, weather protection, structural performance, and energy efficiency. A nationwide TAMKO survey featured in Roofing Contractor magazine in February 2026 found that 23% of U.S. homeowners planned to replace their roofs during 2026.

Demand is also rising for single-ply membrane systems, including Polyvinyl Chloride, Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer, and Thermoplastic Polyolefin. These materials are increasingly selected for low-slope commercial and industrial roofs because of their light weight, installation efficiency, durability, reflectivity, and performance in diverse weather conditions. Roofing Contractor magazine's December 2025 Commercial Roofing Trends Report found that 37% of commercial contractors identified TPO as their leading product choice, exceeding all other roofing systems.

Key Market Players:



Standard Industries Inc

Atlas Roofing Corporation

TAMKO Building Products LLC

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A

Carlisle Companies Inc.

SRS Distribution Inc

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.

Wienerberger AG Sika AG Fletcher Building Group

Report Scope: The Global Roofing Membranes Market report examines major industry trends and segments the market by product type, installation type, application, and region.

Roofing Membranes Market, By Product Type:



Thermoplastic Polyolefin

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer

Bitumen Others

Roofing Membranes Market, By Installation Type:



Mechanically Attached

Fully Adhered

Ballasted Others

Roofing Membranes Market, By Application:



Residential

Commercial

Institutional Infrastructural

Roofing Membranes Market, By Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

