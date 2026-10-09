Robotic Endoscopy Devices - Global Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, And Forecast - 2034 AI-Assisted Navigation Fuels 9.7% CAGR Toward USD 6.55 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Robotic Endoscopy Devices - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2034" has been added tooffering.

The global Robotic Endoscopy Devices market is estimated at USD 2.85 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.55 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2026-2034. Market growth is supported by increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, wider adoption of robotic bronchoscopy, advances in AI-assisted navigation, and rising rates of cancer and gastrointestinal disease.

Therapeutic robotic endoscopes led the market by product type with a 57% share in 2025. Laparoscopy accounted for 38% of revenue by application, while AI-assisted navigation represented 46% of the technology segment. Hospitals remained the primary end user with a 64% share. North America generated 42% of global revenue, making it the largest regional market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth through 2034.

Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Growth Drivers



Demand for minimally invasive procedures: Robotic platforms provide greater precision, stability, dexterity, three-dimensional visualization, and tremor filtration. These capabilities support shorter recovery periods, lower complication rates, reduced readmissions, and improved procedural efficiency.

Rising cancer and gastrointestinal disease burden: The International Agency for Research on Cancer recorded 20 million new cancer cases in 2022 and projects that the total will reach 35 million by 2050. Expanding colorectal and lung cancer screening programs are increasing demand for diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy.

Growth in robotic bronchoscopy: Robotic systems are improving access to peripheral lung nodules and supporting higher diagnostic yield compared with conventional bronchoscopy.

AI-assisted navigation and image analysis: AI technology is enhancing lesion detection, procedural guidance, real-time decision support, and diagnostic accuracy across bronchoscopy, colonoscopy, and gastrointestinal endoscopy.

Regulatory clearances and platform launches: New approvals and commercial introductions are expanding the installed base of robotic systems across hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. Aging populations and higher screening volumes: Demographic change is increasing the number of patients requiring colorectal, lung, and gastrointestinal diagnostic procedures.

Market Challenges

High acquisition costs remain a significant restraint for the Robotic Endoscopy Devices market. Providers must also account for instruments, disposables, accessories, service contracts, software updates, and facility upgrades. These expenses can limit adoption among smaller hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and healthcare providers in lower-resource markets.

Additional barriers include specialized training requirements, operator learning curves, uneven reimbursement, extended regulatory review, and the need for clinical evidence demonstrating safety and procedural benefits. Interoperability with imaging platforms and hospital IT systems also presents challenges. Connected and cloud-based systems create further requirements for cybersecurity, data privacy, and post-market oversight. Supply-chain pressures, tariffs, and competition following the expiration of core patents may affect costs and margins.

Robotic Endoscopy Devices Market Segment Analysis

Product Type: Therapeutic robotic endoscopes accounted for approximately 57% of market revenue in 2025. Their leadership reflects their use in tissue resection, ablation, stenting, polypectomy, lung biopsy, and robotic-assisted surgery. Premium system pricing and recurring revenue from instruments, accessories, and disposables also strengthen the segment. Diagnostic robotic endoscopes, capsule robots, and imaging robots are expected to benefit from expanding screening programs.

Application: Laparoscopy led the market with a 38% share in 2025. Robotic-assisted soft-tissue surgery has an established procedure base across urology, gynecology, and general surgery. Bronchoscopy is among the fastest-growing applications because of rising demand for accurate access to peripheral lung nodules. Colonoscopy and gastrointestinal endoscopy are also expanding as screening and therapeutic intervention volumes increase.

Technology: AI-assisted navigation held a 46% market share in 2025. Other technologies include electromagnetic navigation, Shape-Sensing Navigation, Cone-Beam CT and Fluoroscopy Guidance, and Standard Visualization Systems. Continued integration of imaging, analytics, and navigation is expected to improve clinical confidence and procedural consistency.

End User: Hospitals represented 64% of the market in 2025. Their leadership is supported by high procedure volumes, specialist staffing, advanced infrastructure, and the financial capacity to acquire premium robotic platforms. Ambulatory surgical centers are expected to gain share as more procedures move into outpatient settings and manufacturers introduce systems suited to streamlined workflows.

Regional Market Outlook

North America generated 42% of global Robotic Endoscopy Devices market revenue in 2025. The region benefits from high robotic surgery adoption, advanced healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement, extensive clinical expertise, and frequent FDA clearances. The United States is a major commercial market for soft-tissue robotic surgery and robotic bronchoscopy, while Canada contributes through hospital investment and provincial screening programs.

Europe remains an established market led by Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain. Growth is supported by developed surgical infrastructure, major medical-device manufacturers, and continued investment in minimally invasive care. CE marking and national health-technology assessment processes influence the pace of platform adoption.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region. Expansion is driven by aging populations, rising cancer and gastrointestinal disease rates, improving healthcare access, and investment in robotic surgery across China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia. Regional manufacturing, higher screening volumes, and the introduction of lower-cost systems are broadening market access.

Rest of World, including Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, represents an emerging opportunity. Hospital expansion, training partnerships, telemedicine, and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures are expected to support gradual adoption.

Competitive Landscape

The Robotic Endoscopy Devices market is consolidated, with leading medical-device companies benefiting from extensive installed bases, global service networks, manufacturing scale, recurring instrument revenue, and established clinical relationships. Competition is increasing as new robotic surgery, bronchoscopy, and endoluminal platforms enter the market.

Major companies operating in the market include:



Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Stryker Corporation

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Asensus Surgical, Inc. CMR Surgical Ltd.

Competitive strategies focus on AI-assisted navigation, robotic bronchoscopy, flexible and miniaturized endoluminal systems, advanced energy delivery, single-use devices, and cloud-connected surgical ecosystems. Strategic partnerships with imaging and computing companies are accelerating platform development, while M&A activity continues to reshape the market.

Recent Robotic Endoscopy Market Developments



In December 2025, Medtronic plc received FDA clearance for the Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system in urologic procedures, expanding competition in the United States soft-tissue robotics market.

In December 2025, CMR Surgical Ltd. received FDA 510(k) clearance for the Versius Plus system for cholecystectomy and secured financing to support United States commercialization. In September 2025, Virtuoso Surgical, Inc. received FDA breakthrough device designation for its dual-arm endoscopic surgical robot, supporting continued innovation in endoluminal intervention.

Market Outlook Through 2034

The Robotic Endoscopy Devices market is positioned for sustained expansion as healthcare providers increase investment in minimally invasive surgery, robotic bronchoscopy, AI-assisted navigation, and advanced gastrointestinal intervention. Therapeutic platforms, hospital adoption, and North American demand will continue to account for substantial revenue, while Asia-Pacific is expected to deliver the strongest incremental growth. Long-term market performance will depend on clinical evidence, reimbursement development, system affordability, specialist training, interoperability, and manufacturers' ability to demonstrate measurable improvements in diagnostic yield, procedural efficiency, and patient outcomes.

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