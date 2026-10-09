2026 Chery International User Summit To Kick Off: LUXEED Set For Global Brand Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exploring Intelligent Mobility Ecosystems and Unveiling a New Chapter in LUXEED's Global Expansion

WUHU, China, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Chery International User Summit will officially open in Wuhu, China, and run from October 19 to 23. Under the theme“Eco-Tech For Our Future Life,” the Summit will focus on technology co-creation, long-term development, and cross-industry ecosystem integration. Bringing together global partners and industry visionaries, the event will explore the evolution of mobility in the intelligent era while presenting Chery Group's strategic insights and practical achievements. During the Summit, LUXEED, a next-generation luxury intelligent vehicle brand, will make its official global debut, marking a major milestone in its global expansion.









Solidifying Brand Foundations

Chery Group continues to expand its international footprint, having maintained its position as China's top passenger car exporter for 23 consecutive years, with cumulative global sales exceeding 20 million units. Leveraging mature manufacturing capabilities, a global R&D network, and established overseas operations, Chery Group has built a robust business framework across major international markets, providing a solid foundation for LUXEED's global development.

Defining Brand Essence

As global luxury consumption values rapidly evolve, a new generation of pioneering consumers is moving away from traditional status symbols, turning instead toward authentic driving dynamics and intuitive, technology-driven experiences. Drawing on deep insights into global user needs, LUXEED has established“Extreme Driving Pleasure,”“Beyond-Class Enjoyment,” and“Ultimate Intelligence” as the three core pillars of its brand essence, conveying its brand proposition-“I” DRIVE, YOU ENJOY-to global pioneers with power.

Delivering Product Experiences

A key highlight of the Summit, the LUXEED Global Brand Launch will take place on October 21, featuring the global debut of the brand's two flagship models. Centered on the theme“INTELLIGENCE, ENLIGHTENED,” the launch will translate the brand's three core pillars into tangible mobility experiences: driving pleasure through greater freedom behind the wheel; luxury rooted in intuitive comfort and safety; and human-centric intelligence that proactively adapts technology to user needs.

Embarking on a Global Journey

LUXEED's strategic global roadmap will be unveiled for the first time at the October 21 launch. Drawing on the Group's extensive international experience, LUXEED combines international engineering standards with localized adaptation, offering global markets a compelling new option in luxury intelligent mobility.

The 2026 Chery International User Summit will also feature dynamic test drives, proving ground sessions, and visits to the LUXEED Gigafactory. Preparations are now in their final stages, with further brand and product updates to be released in the lead-up to the event.

October 19–23 | Wuhu, China

Eco-Tech For Our Future Life

A gathering of the ecosystem; a new journey for the brand.

Media Contact

LUXEED International

Ms. Wu Yi

Email:...

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