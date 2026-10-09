Bytexus Strengthens Secure Software Delivery With ISO/IEC 27001 Certification

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 8, 2026 6:05 am - Bytexus, a software development company serving businesses worldwide, has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification, strengthening its focus on information security and responsible software delivery.

Bytexus, a software development company delivering digital solutions to businesses worldwide, has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification, adding a recognized information security framework to its continued focus on secure and responsible technology delivery. The milestone reflects the company's ongoing efforts to strengthen how information security is managed across its operations while supporting businesses that depend on software, cloud platforms, applications, integrations, and digital products.

As organizations increasingly rely on technology to manage business operations, customer experiences, financial processes, internal workflows, and sensitive information, information security has become an important consideration when selecting a technology partner. Software development involves more than building functional applications; it also requires appropriate attention to how information is accessed, managed, protected, and handled throughout the technology lifecycle. Bytexus's ISO/IEC 27001 certification reinforces its focus on applying structured information security practices alongside its software engineering capabilities.

ISO/IEC 27001 is an internationally recognized standard for establishing and managing an Information Security Management System (ISMS). The standard provides a systematic framework for identifying information security risks, establishing appropriate controls, and continually improving information security management. For Bytexus, certification represents a further step in developing and maintaining processes that support responsible information management across its business and technology operations.

The certification is particularly relevant as businesses adopt increasingly connected technology environments. Modern software projects may involve cloud infrastructure, third-party services, application programming interfaces, enterprise systems, mobile applications, AI-powered functionality, and integrations with business-critical platforms. Each additional component can introduce different considerations around access, data handling, operational risk, and system security. A structured approach to information security can therefore provide an important foundation for technology organizations working across these environments.

Bytexus develops and modernizes web applications, mobile applications, cloud solutions, AI-powered software, enterprise systems, and integrated digital platforms. Its engineering capabilities span software development, AI/ML, cloud application development, custom web application development, mobile application development, system integration, software testing and quality assurance, and UI/UX design and development. This broad technology scope allows the company to support businesses with different product requirements, operational environments, and digital transformation objectives.

For organizations evaluating a software development partner, security practices can be an important part of the vendor selection process. Businesses need technology partners that understand that security considerations extend beyond individual application features and can influence development processes, system integrations, access management, testing, deployment, and ongoing technology operations. Bytexus's ISO/IEC 27001 certification provides an additional indication of its commitment to maintaining structured information security practices as it delivers software and digital solutions.

The certification also complements Bytexus's broader focus on quality-driven software engineering. The company works with organizations across industries ( including FinTech, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, Retail, EdTech, Travel, and other business sectors. Different industries bring different operational requirements, technology environments, information flows, and risk considerations. By combining software engineering capabilities with a structured approach to information security, Bytexus continues to strengthen the foundation on which it delivers digital solutions.

Founded in 2013, Bytexus has more than 13 years of software engineering experience and has supported more than 135 global clients across 25+ industries and 7+ countries. Its work covers a range of software development and digital transformation requirements, from building new applications and digital products to modernizing existing systems, connecting business platforms, and developing technology solutions around evolving operational needs.

ISO/IEC 27001 certification represents another milestone in that continued development. Rather than treating information security as a separate consideration, the certification strengthens the framework supporting how Bytexus approaches information management and responsible technology delivery. It also aligns with the growing expectations of organizations seeking technology partners that can combine development expertise with disciplined security practices.

As businesses continue to adopt cloud computing, AI, automation, connected applications, and integrated digital ecosystems, secure technology delivery will remain an important part of sustainable digital transformation. Bytexus will continue to develop its engineering and information security practices while helping organizations build, modernize, integrate, and scale their software and digital environments.

For more information about Bytexus and its software development capabilities, visit