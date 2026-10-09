Al-Rabiya Celebrates E-Commerce Store Launch With 15% Off Throughout October

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 8, 2026 6:18 am - Automotive professionals across the UAE can now save 15% on every purchase made through Al-Rabiya's new online store, automatically applied at checkout throughout October.

Al-Rabiya Auto Accessories, a leading distributor of automotive care, detailing, and paint protection solutions in the UAE and Middle East, is extending the momentum of its e-commerce store launch with a 15% discount on all orders placed online throughout October.

The offer follows last month's launch of Al-Rabiya's new online store for premium car care products, which replaced the company's traditional quotation-based purchasing model with direct online buying, giving automotive professionals instant access to more than 300 products from over 11 leading automotive brands.

Early feedback since launch

Since going live, customer feedback on the new store has been positive. Customers have reported finding the process easy to navigate, with the ability to place an order directly rather than waiting for the sales team to prepare a quotation, a shift that has removed one of the most common friction points in the previous purchasing model.

That early response is part of what's driving this next step. Al-Rabiya's shift to a direct-sell e-commerce model reflects the company's broader focus on delivering a higher standard of customer service, one built around speed, transparency, and giving customers control over how and when they order.

Why October, and why now

The timing of the discount is deliberate. October marks the start of Q4, a period when detailing businesses, workshops, and distributors typically begin planning inventory for the final quarter of the year. By offering 15% off during this window, Al-Rabiya is giving customers a practical advantage: the ability to plan and secure Q4 stock through fast, direct ordering and at a more competitive price point than usual.

The offer is also designed to build on the early adoption already seen since the store's launch, giving customers who haven't yet made the switch a strong incentive to experience direct ordering for themselves.

The impact varies by customer type. For detailers, the discount lowers the cost of stocking premium products like ceramic coatings and PPF ahead of a busy season, directly supporting margin on every service booked using that stock. For resellers and distributors, it means securing inventory at a reduced cost before Q4 demand picks up, improving margin on every unit sold afterward.

"Launching the store was about removing friction from the buying process," said Abedalrahman Alwaqfi, Sales Manager at Al-Rabiya Auto Accessories. "Now we want to give our customers an extra reason to make the switch. A 15% discount on every order throughout October means there's never been a better time to stock up ahead of Q4."

What the offer covers

With Q4 approaching, the discount is structured to support real inventory planning, not just a one-time purchase. The 15% applies across Al-Rabiya's full catalog, giving businesses the flexibility to stock up on high-turnover essentials or test new product lines at a lower entry cost.

.15% off all orders placed through al-rabiya throughout October, applied automatically at checkout, no promo code required

.Covers the full product range, including PPF, window films, ceramic coatings, detailing products, and detailing accessories, across brands such as Onyx Coating, Luminous, Polytop, and Quatro Pro

.No minimum order value required, making it accessible for both bulk Q4 stocking and smaller, single-product orders

"We know switching how you order takes a bit of trust," Alwaqfi added. "This is our way of saying thank you to the customers who've already made the move to our online store, and an invitation to everyone else to see what direct ordering feels like, right when planning for Q4 matters most."

About Al-Rabiya Auto Accessories

Al-Rabiya Auto Accessories is a leading distributor of automotive care, detailing, and paint protection solutions in the UAE and the Middle East. The company represents a portfolio of globally recognized brands, providing automotive professionals with access to ceramic coatings, paint protection films (PPF), window tint, detailing chemicals, and detailing accessories.

With a strong focus on quality, reliability, and industry expertise, Al-Rabiya continues to support automotive businesses across the region with innovative products, technical knowledge, and consistent supply.

Shop the offer and start saving today

Automotive professionals and businesses can take advantage of 15% off all orders placed through Al-Rabiya's e-commerce store throughout October.

Explore Al-Rabiya's new online store for premium car care products today or request a Free PPF sample today. For more information, visit or email....