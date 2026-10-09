Tarasafe To Showcase Advanced FR And Arc Flash Workwear At Expo Protection 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 8, 2026 6:55 am - Tarasafe, a global manufacturer and supplier of flame-resistant clothing and arc-flash protective workwear, will participate in Expo Protection 2026, taking place from 3 to 5 November at Paris Porte de Versailles, Pavilion 1, in Paris, France.

Visitors can meet the Tarasafe team at Booth N100 from 3–5 November 2026 at Paris Porte de Versailles

Kolkata, India, 28 September 2026: Tarasafe, a global manufacturer and supplier of flame-resistant clothing and arc-flash protective workwear, will participate in Expo Protection 2026, taking place from 3 to 5 November at Paris Porte de Versailles, Pavilion 1, in Paris, France.

Visitors can meet the Tarasafe team at Booth N100 to explore protective clothing solutions developed for professionals working in high-risk industrial environments.

Expo Protection is an international exhibition dedicated to risk prevention and management. The event brings together safety professionals, manufacturers, industry leaders and decision-makers to discover new technologies, exchange knowledge and evaluate solutions for protecting people and organisations.

Showcasing FR and Arc Flash Protective Clothing

At Expo Protection 2026, Tarasafe will present its range of flame-resistant and arc-flash workwear designed to address the practical requirements of demanding workplaces.

The company's protective clothing portfolio includes:

-FR coveralls

-FR jackets

-FR trousers and bib pants

-FR shirts and T-shirts

-FR sweaters

-FR hoods and balaclavas

-Arc-flash protection kits

-Firefighting clothing

-High-visibility protective clothing

-Multi-norm protective workwear

-Chemical splash protection

-Rain and foul-weather protection

-Rescue clothing

These solutions are developed for industries where workers may be exposed to heat, flame, electric arc, molten metal, limited chemical splash, adverse weather and other occupational hazards.

Designed for Protection and Practical Performance

Effective protective clothing must provide more than compliance with technical requirements. It must also support movement, comfort, visibility and practical functionality throughout the working day.

Tarasafe combines fabric selection, garment engineering, ergonomic design, testing and controlled manufacturing to develop workwear suited to real operational environments. Attention is given to garment fit, ease of movement, construction quality and long-term usability alongside the required level of protection.

Visitors to Booth N100 will be able to examine the garments closely, understand their construction and discuss specific workplace requirements with the Tarasafe team.

Supporting Industries with Application-Specific Solutions

Tarasafe supplies protective workwear for sectors including:

-Oil and gas

-Electrical utilities

-Petrochemicals

-Metal and steel

-Mining

-Manufacturing

-Construction and infrastructure

-Fire and emergency response

Each workplace presents a different combination of hazards, environmental conditions and operational demands. Tarasafe works with customers to understand these requirements and identify suitable protective clothing solutions for their applications.

“Expo Protection gives us an important opportunity to engage directly with safety professionals and understand the evolving protective clothing requirements across industries. We look forward to meeting customers, partners and industry stakeholders in Paris and presenting solutions that bring together protection, functionality and wearer comfort,” said a spokesperson for Tarasafe.

Global Manufacturing and Protective Workwear Expertise

Tarasafe operates two modern production facilities supported by a workforce of skilled professionals and a manufacturing capacity of up to 110,000 garments per month.

The company works as an end-to-end protective workwear solutions provider, covering fabric development and sourcing, garment design, sample development, product testing and certification, production, inspection and logistics.

Its product portfolio includes a range of CE- and NFPA 2112-certified flame-resistant clothing designed to meet the requirements of customers operating across international markets.

Meet Tarasafe at Expo Protection 2026

Safety professionals, procurement teams, distributors, industrial organisations and prospective business partners are invited to visit Tarasafe at:

Event: Expo Protection 2026

Dates: 3–5 November 2026

Venue: Paris Porte de Versailles, Pavilion 1, Paris, France

Booth: N100

Visitors can book an appointment in advance to meet the Tarasafe team during the exhibition.

About Tarasafe

Tarasafe is a manufacturer and supplier of flame-resistant clothing, arc-flash kits, firefighting clothing and multi-hazard protective workwear. The company serves customers across several industries and international markets through a combination of technical knowledge, manufacturing experience, product compliance and application-focused garment development.

Tarasafe provides support across the protective clothing value chain, from fabric selection and garment design to testing, certification, production, inspection and logistics.

For more information, visit

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Company Name: Tarasafe International Private Limited

Address: 510 & 511, Adventz Infinity @5,Block - BN, Sector V, Salt Lake Electronics Complex Bidhannagar District 24 Parganas (N) Kolkata - 700 091, West Bengal, India

Phone: +91 86977 00963

Email:...

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