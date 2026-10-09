Why A Card Still Beats A Text, A Card Shows You Truly Care Unlike A Text

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 8, 2026 7:11 am - A text takes three seconds. A card takes three minutes. Guess which one gets remembered, says 123Greetings this World Post Day

Greenfield, Wisconsin, US, October 8, 2026 – Friday, October 9 is World Post Day, and 123Greetings, the online greeting card destination, has a friendly challenge for anyone who has ever replied "k" to a birthday message: send an e-card instead.

Text vs. card, the quick version

.A text can be sent while waiting for the kettle. A card needs a moment of thought, and you can feel it.

.A text disappears under the next fifty messages. A card gets opened on purpose, and often kept.

.A text says "Happy birthday!" A card says "I picked this for you."

How to make your card beat any text

1 one real memory: "Remember the rain at the station?" beats "Hope you're "

2 it on a normal day: No birthday needed. The surprise does half the

3 it in seconds: The thought is what counts, and a digital card can reach someone across the world in seconds.

"Anyone can send a text, but a card says you stopped for a moment and thought about that person," said Arvind Kajaria, Founder, 123Greetings. "On World Post Day, we'd love everyone to send one card to someone they haven't talked to in a while.

Ready to send one? Browse free cards at on 123greetings, add two heartfelt lines, and make someone's Friday.

About 123Greetings

offers a large library of free e-cards for birthdays, weddings, festivals and everyday occasions, available on the web and through its app. You can check out the review of 123 Greetings on Trust pilot:

Media Contact

Veronica Bennett

PR Associate

123Greetings

veronica@123g

+1 414 800-9066