Why A Card Still Beats A Text, A Card Shows You Truly Care Unlike A Text
Greenfield, Wisconsin, US, October 8, 2026 – Friday, October 9 is World Post Day, and 123Greetings, the online greeting card destination, has a friendly challenge for anyone who has ever replied "k" to a birthday message: send an e-card instead.
Text vs. card, the quick version
.A text can be sent while waiting for the kettle. A card needs a moment of thought, and you can feel it.
.A text disappears under the next fifty messages. A card gets opened on purpose, and often kept.
.A text says "Happy birthday!" A card says "I picked this for you."
How to make your card beat any text
1 one real memory: "Remember the rain at the station?" beats "Hope you're "
2 it on a normal day: No birthday needed. The surprise does half the
3 it in seconds: The thought is what counts, and a digital card can reach someone across the world in seconds.
"Anyone can send a text, but a card says you stopped for a moment and thought about that person," said Arvind Kajaria, Founder, 123Greetings. "On World Post Day, we'd love everyone to send one card to someone they haven't talked to in a while.
Ready to send one? Browse free cards at on 123greetings, add two heartfelt lines, and make someone's Friday.
About 123Greetings
offers a large library of free e-cards for birthdays, weddings, festivals and everyday occasions, available on the web and through its app. You can check out the review of 123 Greetings on Trust pilot:
Media Contact
Veronica Bennett
PR Associate
123Greetings
veronica@123g
+1 414 800-9066
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