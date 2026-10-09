Luminous Launches Ceramic Plus, An Advanced High-Clear Nano Ceramic Window Film For Professionals

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 8, 2026 7:42 am - U.S.-based automotive care brand expands its window film lineup with an advanced high-clear nano ceramic film engineered to deliver superior solar protection, UV rejection, and professional-grade performance at a competitive price point

Luminous, a U.S.-based premium automotive care brand, has announced the launch of Ceramic Plus Window Film, an advanced High Clear Nano Ceramic Film engineered for car care professionals seeking high-performance automotive window tinting that combines superior protection with affordability. The launch further strengthens Luminous' growing portfolio of vehicle protection solutions and expands the range of services available to its car care partners worldwide.

Introducing Luminous Ceramic Plus Window Film

Designed for window film installers and car care professionals who demand consistent, high-clarity results across every installation, Luminous Ceramic Plus Window Film is built on advanced nano ceramic technology that delivers measurable protection against solar radiation, UV rays, and infrared heat, while maintaining a clear, glossy appearance that preserves the vehicle's original look.

As an advanced nano ceramic window film, Ceramic Plus combines high optical clarity with solar heat rejection, UV protection, infrared rejection, and professional-grade performance for automotive window film installations.

As a professional-grade nano ceramic window film, Ceramic Plus addresses the core performance requirements of working installers: reliable solar heat rejection, stable optical clarity, and a durable finish that holds up long after installation.

Key Performance Benefits of Nano Ceramic Window Film

For professional window film installers, nano ceramic window film can provide a combination of heat rejection, UV protection, infrared rejection, glare reduction, and optical clarity in a single automotive window film solution.

Key features of Luminous Ceramic Plus Window Film include:

.Solar heat rejection: Blocks solar heat with up to 94% Total Solar Energy Rejection (TSER), keeping vehicle and building interiors cooler and more comfortable in all conditions

.UV ray protection: Rejects up to 99% of harmful ultraviolet rays, protecting occupants' skin and preventing the fading and deterioration of interior furnishings, fabrics, and leather

.Infrared rejection: Blocks up to 97% of infrared radiation, the primary cause of heat buildup inside vehicles, delivering a measurably cooler cabin environment

.Glare reduction: Reduces glare from sunlight and headlights by up to 95%, enhancing driving comfort and improving road visibility and safety

.Privacy enhancement: Reduces outside visibility while maintaining a clear, unobstructed view from within, available in multiple VLT shades from 1% to 80%

.Safety and security: Reinforces glass with a multi-layer construction that improves shatter resistance and holds fragments together in the event of breakage

.Scratch-resistant coating: Features a durable hard coating layer that protects the film's surface, maintaining clarity and performance throughout its service life

.Energy efficiency: Reduces solar heat gain inside vehicles and buildings, contributing to lower cooling costs over time

For installers evaluating nano ceramic window film, these performance characteristics make Ceramic Plus suitable for professional automotive window film applications where clarity, protection, and consistent installation results are important.

Ceramic Plus Window Film is available in standard 1.52-meter width rolls at 2 mil thickness, with seven VLT options ranging from 1% to 80% to accommodate diverse installation requirements. Every installation performed by a certified Luminous installer is backed by a 10-year warranty covering reactive and adhesive properties and appearance.

Nano Ceramic Window Film for Professional Window Film Installers

Luminous Ceramic Plus nano ceramic window film is designed specifically around the needs of professional window film installers and car care professionals.

From different VLT requirements to high optical clarity and solar protection, the product gives Luminous partners another professional-grade window film option to offer customers across different automotive tinting needs.

Expanding the Luminous window film range for partners worldwide

"Ceramic Plus Window Film was developed to give professional window film installers access to advanced nano ceramic technology without compromising on affordability, a combination that's genuinely difficult to find at this performance level," said W. Mari, International Sales Director at Luminous. "We want our partners to be able to offer their customers a product that performs at the highest level while remaining competitive in their markets, and Ceramic Plus delivers exactly that."

For automotive window film businesses, the addition of a high-clear nano ceramic window film gives Luminous partners another solution for customers looking for advanced heat rejection, UV protection, infrared rejection, and clear optical performance.

Strengthening the Luminous car care partner network

The launch of Ceramic Plus Window Film gives existing and new Luminous car care partners the opportunity to expand their vehicle protection service offering with a high-performance nano ceramic window film solution, broadening their ability to serve customers across different tinting needs, privacy requirements, and budget ranges.

For window film installers evaluating new automotive tinting suppliers, Ceramic Plus represents a meaningful addition to any professional service menu: a product backed by advanced technology, a 10-year manufacturer warranty, and the technical support infrastructure that Luminous provides to its partner network.

For professionals comparing ceramic window film and other automotive window film options, Ceramic Plus combines nano ceramic technology with a professional installer-focused product and support network.

"Launching Ceramic Plus reflects our ongoing commitment to equipping car care professionals with products they can genuinely build their business around," Mari added. "Our partners deserve a window film solution that combines performance, clarity, and reliability, and that's exactly what Ceramic Plus is designed to deliver, installation after installation."

About Luminous – Premium Car Care

Founded in 2014, Luminous epitomizes American dedication to automotive care, offering a trusted portfolio of premium waxes, cleaning chemicals, paint protection films, window films, and detailing accessories. Every Luminous product is developed through in-depth research and engineered to meet the expectations of professionals, businesses, and automotive enthusiasts worldwide. With a focus on innovation, performance, and affordability, Luminous continues to set global standards in automotive detailing, helping customers protect, enhance, and preserve their vehicles with confidence.

Join the Luminous car care partner network

Car care professionals seeking to expand their service offerings with high-performance window film products such as Ceramic Plus window tint and professional installer support are invited to join the Luminous Partner Network. Partners gain access to expert training, product support, and the Luminous Car Care Academy, ensuring they remain at the forefront of window film installation techniques, automotive protection technologies, and emerging industry trends.

For professional installers looking for nano ceramic window film, Luminous provides access to Ceramic Plus along with installer training, product support, and opportunities to become part of its global car care partner network.

To request a free window film sample, or to learn more about partnership opportunities through the Certified Luminous Car Care Installer Program or to become an Authorized Luminous Car Care Products Dealer, visit or contact....