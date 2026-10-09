Infomineo Unveils B.R.A.I.N.'S New Edition, Bringing Secure Intelligence Decision Makers

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 8, 2026 7:58 am - Infomineo releases a new edition of B.R.A.I.N., its multi-model AI harness, giving clients faster, deeper, and more secure intelligence through isolated Workspaces, custom agents, and source traceability for every claim.

DUBAI, UAE, September 2026. Infomineo, a leading global intelligence firm, today released a new edition of N, the most advanced version of its multi-model AI harness. N powers Infomineo's client delivery across every service line, from market intelligence to analytics, AI, and design. For the executives, investors and public sector leaders who rely on Infomineo to inform strategic, investment, and policy decisions, the release marks a major step forward in how quickly, comprehensively, and securely their most complex questions can be answered.

General-purpose AI tools are powerful and now within everyone's reach, but they fall short of the standards that high-stakes intelligence demands: verified sources, rigorous methods, outputs that withstand scrutiny, and strict confidentiality that keeps each client's data fully separate across engagements. Meeting those standards requires a dedicated system around the tools, one that organizes them and supervises their work, especially as AI moves from individual use to team-wide N was built to address these needs. Every project runs in its own isolated Workspace, within an ISO 27001-certified infrastructure that meets international information security standards. Inside each Workspace, the team shares the same custom agents, documents, agent memories, and skills, ensuring that every task benefits from the team's collective expertise.

“Client work is handled by teams, across many projects, under strict confidentiality. N is built for exactly that: secure Workspaces that keep every project separate, shared expertise within each team, and agents capable of carrying complex tasks through to finished deliverables.”

Domingo Nofre

Chief Technology Officer, Infomineo

Every Workspace in N includes five core capabilities, each designed around what clients ultimately receive:

1. Super-Agent Harness: A lead agent breaks complex tasks into focused sub-tasks, runs specialized sub-agents in parallel, and synthesizes their results into a single output, completing multi-angle projects in a fraction of the

2 Studio: Teams create custom agents tailored to each client's industry, methodology, workflows, and deliverable standards, defining their instructions and the models, skills and tools they are allowed to use.

3. Isolated Sandboxes: Each task runs in its own secure, dedicated environment, where agents execute code, work with files, and produce finished deliverables such as PowerPoint decks, PDFs and spreadsheets.

4. Editable Memory: N retains the context of each engagement and applies it to future work. Users can view, edit or delete every stored fact, keeping full control over what the platform remembers.

5. Knowledge Bases: Client documents and shared resources are indexed to ground every answer in verified material, with access strictly scoped to each N also comes with a modular, scalable repository of proprietary agents, built by Infomineo's teams around the way they work. Some accelerate analysts' productivity across everyday tasks, others embed the domain expertise gained from over 500,000 client requests delivered over the years, and others are tailored to dedicated, client-specific use cases.

Agents can be combined and deployed according to each project's workflow, taking on time-consuming work so that analysts can focus on the judgment and insight clients value most. N also powers what Infomineo builds for its clients. Using the platform's harness and capabilities as a backbone, Infomineo develops customized agentic applications that bring the same speed, rigor and confidentiality directly into clients' own workflows.

“At Infomineo, we designed an AI governance model that enables everyone to drive innovation, turning great ideas into working tools. Our AI engineers then scale the agents with the most traction for company-wide use, and N orchestrates them alongside our analysts, so that clients get richer answers without compromising on rigor and confidentiality.”

Antonio Pilogallo

Head of Strategy, Infomineo

Trust N combines the speed of AI agents with the reliability and accountability clients expect. It builds on the platform's“Trust First” architecture, orchestrating leading foundation models including GPT, Claude and Gemini with deep-linked source traceability for every claim. Infomineo's analysts act as supervisors of the system: they set goals and boundaries up front, let agents handle routine work, and review outputs at quality gates throughout each engagement. The new release goes beyond guidelines by building governance into the architecture itself: agents require explicit approval before reading information outside their default conversation, ensuring strict separation between projects and clients.