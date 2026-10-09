Music School In Kasturi Nagar Offering Guitar, Keyboard, Drums, Ukulele & Vocal Classes

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 8, 2026 8:21 am - Hum & Strum Music School offers Guitar, Keyboard, Drums, Ukulele and Vocal Classes at its new Kasturi Nagar centre in Bangalore for kids, teens and adults.

Finding the right place to learn music has become easier for residents of Kasturi Nagar and nearby areas with Hum & Strum Music School – Kasturi Nagar, a dedicated music learning centre offering structured classes in Guitar, Keyboard, Drums, ukulele, and Vocals. The centre provides music education for children, teenagers and adults, with programmes designed for beginners as well as students looking to develop their existing musical skills.

Located on Kasturi Nagar Main Road, NGEF Layout, the centre is part of Hum & Strum Music School's growing presence across Bangalore. With 22 centres across the city, the music school continues to make accessible and quality music education available to students in different parts of Bangalore.

Music Classes in Kasturi Nagar for Kids and Adults

Hum & Strum Music School – Kasturi Nagar offers a range of programmes for learners with different interests and experience levels. Students can choose from Guitar Classes, Keyboard Classes, Drum Classes, Ukulele Classes and Vocal Classes in Kasturi Nagar, depending on their musical goals.

The guitar programme helps students develop essential skills such as chords, rhythm, techniques, and song-based playing. Keyboard classes focus on coordination, finger technique, rhythm, musical understanding and practical playing. Drum classes introduce students to rhythm, timing, coordination and fundamental drumming techniques.

For those interested in smaller string instruments, the centre offers Ukulele Classes in Kasturi Nagar, covering chords, rhythm and song accompaniment. The Vocal Classes in Kasturi Nagar focus on pitch, breathing, vocal technique, expression and performance confidence.

The programmes are structured to help students learn progressively while making music education engaging and practical.

A Practice and Performance-Focused Approach

Hum & Strum Music School follows its philosophy,“Practice. Perfect. Perform,” encouraging students to build their musical abilities through regular practice, guided instruction and performance opportunities.

The Kasturi Nagar centre features dedicated learning spaces and an in-house performance space, allowing students to experience music beyond regular classroom lessons. Performance-focused learning can help students become more comfortable on stage while developing confidence, discipline and musical expression.

The centre also provides opportunities for students to prepare for internationally recognised music examinations. Hum & Strum Music School offers preparation for RSL Awards (UK), formerly known as Rockschool, and Trinity College London. The Kasturi Nagar centre is also an official Rockschool exam centre, providing students with a structured pathway towards recognised music qualifications.

A Convenient Music School in Kasturi Nagar

For families and individuals searching for a music school in Kasturi Nagar, the new centre provides a convenient option close to several residential and commercial areas of East Bengaluru. Students from Kasturi Nagar, NGEF Layout, Bennigana Halli and surrounding neighbourhoods can access music lessons without having to travel far.

The centre welcomes students who are taking their first steps into music as well as those who want to strengthen their existing skills. With multiple programmes available under one roof, learners can explore different instruments and forms of musical expression based on their interests.

The growing demand for music education in Bangalore has also encouraged more students and parents to look for structured programmes that combine technical learning with practical experience. Hum & Strum Music School aims to address this need through trained instructors, equipped classrooms, performance opportunities, and a learning approach centred around consistent practice.

About Hum & Strum Music School

Hum & Strum Music School is a growing music education network in Bangalore offering programmes across a variety of instruments and musical disciplines. Depending on the centre, programmes include Guitar, Piano, Keyboard, Drums, Vocals, Violin, Flute, Ukulele, Tabla, Music Production and more.

The school caters to children, teenagers and adults and provides both beginner-friendly and performance-oriented learning opportunities. Students can also participate in live performances, jamming sessions and collaborative music events as part of their broader musical journey.

With the addition of its Kasturi Nagar centre, Hum & Strum Music School continues to expand its reach and bring professional music education closer to learners across Bangalore.

Hum & Strum Music School – Kasturi Nagar

Address:

1st Floor, No. 2M, 201/2AM, Kasturi Nagar Main Road, NGEF Layout, East of NGEF Layout, Bennigana Halli, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560043

Phone: +91 95352 67571

Email:...

Students and parents looking for Guitar, Keyboard, Drums, Ukulele or Vocal Classes in Kasturi Nagar can contact the centre for information about courses, class schedules, enrolment and other details.

Hum & Strum Music School continues its commitment to making music education accessible across Bangalore while helping students build skills, confidence and a lasting connection with music.

Hum & Strum Music School

Practice. Perfect. Perform