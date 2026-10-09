Bridge Cable Team Sharpens Expertise In AI, Fiber, Fire Safety And Security At ADI Expo Philadelphia

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 8, 2026 8:46 am - Philadelphia-area network cabling and security installer joins ADI, Luminys, HES ASSA ABLOY and Hanwha Vision for a day of hands-on training in Cherry Hill, NJ.

(BridgeCable), a Philadelphia-area provider of network, fiber optic, access control and video surveillance installations, sent its team to ADI Expo Philadelphia 2026 on August 27, 2026, held at 2349 Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill Township, NJ 08002.

The Philadelphia stop was part of ADI's 2026 Expo Tour, a one-day tradeshow traveling to 28 cities across the United States and Canada with more than 50 participating suppliers. This year's program centered on hands-on demonstrations, training sessions and practical education aimed at helping dealers and integrators grow their business.

Sessions and exhibits the team joined

The Bridge Cable team spent the day in education sessions and on the exhibit floor, focusing on the technologies its customers ask about most:

. Turning AI - how artificial intelligence is changing security and low-voltage projects, from smarter video analytics to more efficient system design and service.

. ADI – Firestopping - best practices and code considerations for sealing cable penetrations through fire-rated walls and floors, a core part of every compliant cabling install.

. ADI – Implementation of Fiber - planning, installing and terminating fiber optic infrastructure for higher bandwidth and future-ready networks.

. Luminys Systems – Smarter Security - Luminys' approach to intelligent video surveillance and integrated security solutions.

. HES ASSA ABLOY – Modern Access Control - electric strikes and modern access control hardware that secure doors while keeping entry simple for authorized users.

. Hanwha – Wisenet 9 - a look at Hanwha Vision's Wisenet 9 platform and its AI-driven camera capabilities.

Beyond these sessions, team members visited other exhibitor booths, compared new products side by side and met with manufacturer representatives and fellow integrators from across the region.

Bringing it back to customers

"Events like the ADI Expo keep our team ahead of where the industry is heading," said Paul Wallace, Owner at Bridge Cable. "From AI-powered video and modern access control to fiber deployment and firestopping, everything we saw in Cherry Hill translates directly into better, safer and more future-ready installations for our clients across Philadelphia, New Jersey and the Tri-State area."

Bridge Cable will apply what it learned to upcoming structured cabling, fiber, access control and video surveillance projects for offices, warehouses and commercial facilities throughout the region.

About Bridge Cable

Bridge Global Services, DBA Bridge Cable, was founded in 2006 by two brothers whose first job was cabling DHL's Philadelphia warehouse. Based in Willow Grove, PA, the company serves Philadelphia, Allentown, Reading, King of Prussia and all of New Jersey. Its services include network data and structured cabling, fiber optic cabling, access control, video surveillance and wireless network installation. Learn more at bridgecable.

Media contact

Bridge Cable 2745 Terwood Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Phone: (877) 832-1206 Email:...