Litera Promotes Priyanka Singh To President And Adam Ryan To Chief Product And Marketing Officer

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 8, 2026 9:21 am - Appointments strengthen customer delivery and bring Product, Marketing, and Commercial Strategy closer together to accelerate the adoption of trusted Legal AI

CHICAGO – Oct. 8, 2026 – Litera, the Legal AI platform provider that best unifies the practice and business of law, announced the promotion of Priyanka Singh to President and Adam Ryan to Chief Product and Marketing Officer. Priyanka will lead company-wide operations and execution, with customer delivery at the center. Adam will bring Product, Marketing, and Commercial Strategy into one operating rhythm, connecting customer needs, product development, go-to-market, and adoption from the outset.

“Legal AI creates value only when it is delivered reliably and adopted in the work customers do every day," said Avaneesh Marwaha, CEO, Litera. "Priyanka has built her career at Litera on putting customers first, and she has been just as deliberate about how AI reshapes the way we work. She has embedded AI into how we run the business, serve our customers, and inspired our teams to take the initiative in rethinking how they operate with it, and that combination is exactly the operational leadership we need for the future. Adam has led some of our most important product advances. As AI-driven product development accelerates across the legal profession, bringing trusted solutions to market faster, and helping customers adopt them has never been more important. Their expanded roles strengthen our ability to do both.”

Priyanka joined Litera as CFO in 2025 and was promoted to EVP, Operations and CFO in 2026. She has led a customer-first transformation across the company, helping improve client sentiment and strengthening the operating discipline behind Litera's growth. As President, she will oversee company-wide operations and execution, ensuring the customer experience scales with Litera's pace of innovation.

"Customers experience Litera as one company," said Priyanka Singh. "My priority is ensuring every team and process delivers that way, with the consistency, speed, and accountability our customers expect."

As Chief Product Officer at Litera since 2022, Adam has led the development and delivery of the company's new Litera platform, Lito, Litera's award-winning Legal AI agent, Firm Intelligence, and Firm AI Search, among other product innovations, while also playing a central role in the company's recent brand relaunch around unifying the practice and business of law.

In his expanded role, Adam will bring marketing into the product development process earlier, ensuring that the value of Litera's solutions, across both legal work and firm growth, reaches customers as fast as the team builds them. Previously, Adam was Chief Legal Innovation Officer at Freshfields, one of the world's leading law firms. He's a former solicitor at Mallesons with a degree in IT, bringing a rare combination of legal practice, innovation leadership, and product expertise.

About Litera

Litera is the Legal AI platform provider that best unifies the practice and business of law, built on 30 years of legal expertise that no AI startup can shortcut, and engineered for the decades ahead. The company combines purpose-built legal technology with Lito, its award-winning Legal AI agent, to Raise The BarTM for the legal profession worldwide. With AI solutions spanning legal drafting, document comparison, contract review, knowledge management, business development, and more, Litera serves over 15,000 global customers and more than 1 million daily users, including 99% of the Am Law 100. Integrated directly into Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace across devices, Litera delivers the right data, in the right place, at the right time - reducing context-switching so lawyers can practice law, not manage tools, while winning more business, driving efficiency and the deeper client relationships that fuel sustainable growth. For more information, visit litera or follow us on LinkedIn.