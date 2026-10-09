Poland Loyalty Market Size And Forecast 2026-2030 Across 100+ Kpis - Q2 2026 Update AI And Embedded Loyalty Drive 12.1% CAGR, Reaching US$2.87 Billion By 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|127
|Forecast Period
|2026-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.82 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.87 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.0%
|Regions Covered
|Poland
Key Topics Covered:
1. About this Report
1.1 Summary
1.2 Methodology
1.3 Definitions
1.4 Disclaimer
2. Poland Retail Sector Market Size Trend Analysis
2.1 Poland Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030
2.2 Poland Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030
2.3 Poland POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
3. Poland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
3.1 Poland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030
3.2 Poland Loyalty Spend on Schemes by Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate, 2025
3.3 Poland Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2021-2030
3.4 Poland Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Schemes, 2021-2030
3.5 Poland Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Platforms, 2021-2030
4. Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type
4.1 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Loyalty Program Type, 2025
4.2 Poland Spend by Point-based Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.3 Poland Spend by Tiered Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.4 Poland Spend by Mission-driven Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.5 Poland Spend by Spend-based Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.6 Poland Spend by Gaming Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.7 Poland Spend by Free Perks Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.8 Poland Spend by Subscription Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.9 Poland Spend by Community Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.10 Poland Spend by Refer a Friend Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.11 Poland Spend by Paid Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
4.12 Poland Spend by Cashback Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
5. Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel
5.1 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Channel, 2021-2030
5.2 Poland Loyalty Spend by In-Store, 2021-2030
5.3 Poland Loyalty Spend by Online, 2021-2030
5.4 Poland Loyalty Spend by Mobile, 2021-2030
6. Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model
6.1 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Business Model, 2021-2030
6.2 Poland Loyalty Spend by Seller Driven, 2021-2030
6.3 Poland Loyalty Spend by Payment Instrument Driven, 2021-2030
6.4 Poland Loyalty Spend by Other Segment, 2021-2030
7. Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors
7.1 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Key Sectors, 2021-2030
7.2 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend in Retail, 2021-2030
7.3 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend in Financial Services, 2021-2030
7.4 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend in Healthcare & Wellness, 2021-2030
7.5 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery, 2021-2030
7.6 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), 2021-2030
7.7 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend in Telecoms, 2021-2030
7.8 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend in Media & Entertainment, 2021-2030
7.9 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend in Other, 2021-2030
8. Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend in Key Sectors by Online Channel, 2021-2030
8.1 Poland Online Loyalty Spend in Retail Segment, 2021-2030
8.2 Poland Online Loyalty Spend in Financial Services, 2021-2030
8.3 Poland Online Loyalty Spend in Healthcare & Wellness, 2021-2030
8.4 Poland Online Loyalty Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery, 2021-2030
8.5 Poland Online Loyalty Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), 2021-2030
8.6 Poland Online Loyalty Spend in Telecoms, 2021-2030
8.7 Poland Online Loyalty Spend in Media & Entertainment, 2021-2030
8.8 Poland Online Loyalty Spend in Other Segment, 2021-2030
9. Poland In-store Loyalty Spend in Key Sectors, 2021-2030
9.1 Poland In-store Loyalty Spend in Retail Segment, 2021-2030
9.2 Poland In-store Loyalty Spend in Healthcare & Wellness Segment, 2021-2030
9.3 Poland In-store Loyalty Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery Segment, 2021-2030
9.4 Poland In-store Loyalty Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Segment, 2021-2030
9.5 Poland In-store Loyalty Spend in Media & Entertainment Segment, 2021-2030
9.6 Poland In-store Loyalty Spend in Other Sector, 2021-2030
10. Poland Mobile App Loyalty Schemes Spend in Key Sectors, 2021-2030
10.1 Poland Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Retail Segment, 2021-2030
10.2 Poland Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Financial Services Segment, 2021-2030
10.3 Poland Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Healthcare & Wellness Segment, 2021-2030
10.4 Poland Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery Segment, 2021-2030
10.5 Poland Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Segment, 2021-2030
10.6 Poland Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Telecoms Segment, 2021-2030
10.7 Poland Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Media & Entertainment Segment, 2021-2030
10.8 Poland Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Other Segment, 2021-2030
11. Poland Retail Sector Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
11.1 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Retail Segments, 2021-2030
11.2 Poland Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Diversified Retailers, 2021-2030
11.3 Poland Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Department Stores, 2021-2030
11.4 Poland Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Specialty Stores, 2021-2030
11.5 Poland Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Supermarket and Convenience Store, 2021-2030
11.6 Poland Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Other, 2021-2030
12. Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility
12.1 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Accessibility, 2021-2030
12.2 Poland Loyalty Spend by Card Based Access, 2021-2030
12.3 Poland Loyalty Spend by Digital Access, 2021-2030
13. Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type
13.1 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Consumer Type, 2021-2030
13.2 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend by B2B Consumers, 2021-2030
13.3 Poland Loyalty Spend by B2C Consumers, 2021-2030
14. Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type
14.1 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Membership Type, 2021-2030
14.2 Poland Loyalty Membership Type Schemes Spend by Free, 2021-2030
14.3 Poland Loyalty Membership Type Schemes Spend by Free + Premium, 2021-2030
14.4 Poland Loyalty Membership Type Schemes Spend by Premium, 2021-2030
15. Poland Loyalty Spend Share by Embedded vs. Non-Embedded Loyalty, 2021-2030
15.1 Poland Loyalty Spend by Embedded Loyalty Programs, 2021-2030
15.2 Poland Loyalty Spend by Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs, 2021-2030
16. Poland Loyalty Spend Share by Use of AI, 2021-2030
16.1 Poland Loyalty Spend by AI Driven Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
16.2 Poland Loyalty Spend by Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program, 2021-2030
17. Poland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case
17.1 Poland Loyalty Platform Spend Share by Software Use Case, 2021-2030
17.2 Poland Loyalty Software Platform Spend by Analytics and AI Driven, 2021-2030
17.3 Poland Loyalty Software Platform Spend by Management Platform, 2021-2030
18. Poland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner
18.1 Poland Loyalty Platform Spend Share by Vendor/Solution Partner, 2021-2030
18.2 Poland Loyalty Vendor/Solution Partner Platform Spend by In-house, 2021-2030
18.3 Poland Loyalty Vendor/Solution Partner Platform Spend by Third-Party Vendor, 2021-2030
19. Poland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment
19.1 Poland Loyalty Platform Spend Share by Deployment, 2021-2030
19.2 Poland Loyalty Deployment Platform Spend by Cloud, 2021-2030
19.3 Poland Loyalty Deployment Platform Spend by On-Premise, 2021-2030
20. Poland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software vs. Services
20.1 Poland Loyalty Spend Share by Software vs. Services, 2021-2030
20.2 Poland Loyalty Spend by Software, 2021-2030
20.3 Poland Loyalty Spend by Services, 2021-2030
21. Poland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Custom vs. Off the Shelf Software Platforms
21.1 Poland Loyalty Spend Share by Custom vs. Off the Shelf Software Platforms, 2021-2030
21.2 Poland Loyalty Software Platforms Spend by Custom Built Platform, 2021-2030
21.3 Poland Loyalty Software Platforms Spend by Off the Shelf Platform, 2021-2030
22. Poland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour
22.1 Poland Loyalty Spend Share by Age Group, 2025
22.2 Poland Loyalty Spend Share by Income Level, 2025
22.3 Poland Loyalty Spend Share by Gender, 2025
23. Poland Loyalty Program- KPIs, Behavioral Metrics & Embedded
23.1 Poland Loyalty Program Penetration (% of Retail Sales under Loyalty), 2025
23.2 Poland Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis, 2025
23.3 Poland Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis, 2025
23.4 Poland Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis, 2025
23.5 Poland Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel, 2025
24. Further Reading
24.1 About the Publisher
24.2 Related Research
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