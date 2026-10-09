Poland Loyalty Market Size And Forecast 2026-2030 Across 100+ Kpis - Q2 2026 Update AI And Embedded Loyalty Drive 12.1% CAGR, Reaching US$2.87 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Poland Loyalty Market Size & Forecast by Spend Value Across 100+ KPIs by Program Type, Channel Mix, Sector, Embedded Loyalty Penetration, and Platform Spend Segmentation - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Poland's loyalty market is forecast to grow by 14.0% annually to reach US$1.82 billion in 2026. Following a CAGR of 15.5% during 2021-2025, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum, recording a CAGR of 12.1% between 2026 and 2030. The sector is projected to increase from US$1.60 billion in 2025 to approximately US$2.87 billion by the end of 2030. The Poland loyalty market report delivers a data-centric assessment of market size, growth dynamics, loyalty schemes, platform economics, consumer engagement, and technology adoption. Featuring more than 100 KPIs, the research provides historical and forecast data for 2021-2030, enabling businesses, investors, technology providers, and strategy teams to evaluate market opportunities and benchmark performance. Growth in Poland's loyalty industry is being shaped by changing consumer expectations, expanding Ecommerce activity, wider mobile adoption, and the integration of loyalty capabilities into payments, retail platforms, and digital commerce ecosystems. Businesses are using increasingly diverse program structures to improve customer retention, strengthen engagement, and increase value redemption across physical and digital channels. Comprehensive Poland Loyalty Market Segmentation The report analyzes loyalty spend across points, cashback, tiered, subscription, coalition, community, gaming, mission-driven, referral-led, free perks, paid, and spend-based program formats. It also evaluates participation and program execution by membership model, accessibility, consumer type, business model, and channel.

Channel analysis: In-store, online, and mobile loyalty spend, including sector-specific channel performance.

Business model analysis: Seller Driven, Payment Instrument Driven, and other loyalty models.

Membership analysis: Free, Free + Premium, and Premium program structures.

Accessibility analysis: Card Based Access and Digital Access.

Consumer analysis: B2B Consumers and B2C Consumers. Embedded loyalty analysis: Embedded Loyalty Programs and Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs. Sector coverage includes Retail, Financial Services, Healthcare & Wellness, Restaurants & Food Delivery, Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), Telecoms, and Media & Entertainment. The retail analysis examines loyalty spend across Diversified Retailers, Department Stores, Specialty Stores, Supermarket and Convenience Store operators, and other retail categories. Loyalty Technology and Platform Economics The study assesses how AI-driven personalisation, analytics, cloud deployment, and emerging blockchain-led program mechanics are influencing loyalty strategy in Poland. Loyalty platform spend is segmented by software use case, vendor model, deployment approach, and offering type.

Analytics and AI Driven solutions and Management Platform use cases

In-house and Third-Party Vendor delivery models

Cloud and On-Premise deployment

Software and Services offerings

Custom Built Platform vs. Off the Shelf Platform approaches AI Driven Loyalty Program and Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program spending Consumer Behaviour and Loyalty Program KPIs The report provides loyalty spend share analysis by Age Group, Income Level, and Gender for 2025. It also examines decision-critical performance indicators, including Loyalty Program Penetration (% of Retail Sales under Loyalty), Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis, Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis, Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis, and Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel. Additional coverage includes loyalty value accumulation, redemption rates, functional domains, platform spending, and program economics. Poland's wider retail environment is assessed through Retail Industry, Ecommerce, and POS market trends, providing essential context for evaluating loyalty adoption and long-term growth potential. Strategic Value of the Report The databook supports market modelling, strategic planning, competitive benchmarking, investment analysis, and executive decision-making. Its granular datasets allow users to identify high-growth loyalty formats, compare engagement across in-store, online, and mobile environments, and assess opportunities by sector, membership type, and consumer profile. Organizations can also benchmark loyalty platform strategies across in-house and third-party solutions, evaluate cloud and on-premise deployment choices, and compare custom-built with off-the-shelf platforms. Historical and forecast coverage through 2030 provides a clear view of Poland loyalty market trends, program maturity, technology enablement, and evolving value realisation dynamics. The research methodology follows industry best practices and uses a proprietary analytics platform to deliver an unbiased, quantifiable assessment of emerging business and investment opportunities across Poland's loyalty ecosystem. Key Attributes



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Poland



Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2. Poland Retail Sector Market Size Trend Analysis

2.1 Poland Retail Industry Market Size, 2021-2030

2.2 Poland Ecommerce Market Size, 2021-2030

2.3 Poland POS Market Size Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

3. Poland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

3.1 Poland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030

3.2 Poland Loyalty Spend on Schemes by Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate, 2025

3.3 Poland Loyalty Spend Share by Functional Domains, 2021-2030

3.4 Poland Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Schemes, 2021-2030

3.5 Poland Loyalty Spend by Loyalty Platforms, 2021-2030

4. Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type

4.1 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Loyalty Program Type, 2025

4.2 Poland Spend by Point-based Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

4.3 Poland Spend by Tiered Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

4.4 Poland Spend by Mission-driven Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

4.5 Poland Spend by Spend-based Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

4.6 Poland Spend by Gaming Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

4.7 Poland Spend by Free Perks Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

4.8 Poland Spend by Subscription Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

4.9 Poland Spend by Community Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

4.10 Poland Spend by Refer a Friend Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

4.11 Poland Spend by Paid Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

4.12 Poland Spend by Cashback Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

5. Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel

5.1 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Channel, 2021-2030

5.2 Poland Loyalty Spend by In-Store, 2021-2030

5.3 Poland Loyalty Spend by Online, 2021-2030

5.4 Poland Loyalty Spend by Mobile, 2021-2030

6. Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model

6.1 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Business Model, 2021-2030

6.2 Poland Loyalty Spend by Seller Driven, 2021-2030

6.3 Poland Loyalty Spend by Payment Instrument Driven, 2021-2030

6.4 Poland Loyalty Spend by Other Segment, 2021-2030

7. Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors

7.1 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Key Sectors, 2021-2030

7.2 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend in Retail, 2021-2030

7.3 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend in Financial Services, 2021-2030

7.4 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend in Healthcare & Wellness, 2021-2030

7.5 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery, 2021-2030

7.6 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), 2021-2030

7.7 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend in Telecoms, 2021-2030

7.8 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend in Media & Entertainment, 2021-2030

7.9 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend in Other, 2021-2030

8. Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend in Key Sectors by Online Channel, 2021-2030

8.1 Poland Online Loyalty Spend in Retail Segment, 2021-2030

8.2 Poland Online Loyalty Spend in Financial Services, 2021-2030

8.3 Poland Online Loyalty Spend in Healthcare & Wellness, 2021-2030

8.4 Poland Online Loyalty Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery, 2021-2030

8.5 Poland Online Loyalty Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines), 2021-2030

8.6 Poland Online Loyalty Spend in Telecoms, 2021-2030

8.7 Poland Online Loyalty Spend in Media & Entertainment, 2021-2030

8.8 Poland Online Loyalty Spend in Other Segment, 2021-2030

9. Poland In-store Loyalty Spend in Key Sectors, 2021-2030

9.1 Poland In-store Loyalty Spend in Retail Segment, 2021-2030

9.2 Poland In-store Loyalty Spend in Healthcare & Wellness Segment, 2021-2030

9.3 Poland In-store Loyalty Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery Segment, 2021-2030

9.4 Poland In-store Loyalty Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Segment, 2021-2030

9.5 Poland In-store Loyalty Spend in Media & Entertainment Segment, 2021-2030

9.6 Poland In-store Loyalty Spend in Other Sector, 2021-2030

10. Poland Mobile App Loyalty Schemes Spend in Key Sectors, 2021-2030

10.1 Poland Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Retail Segment, 2021-2030

10.2 Poland Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Financial Services Segment, 2021-2030

10.3 Poland Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Healthcare & Wellness Segment, 2021-2030

10.4 Poland Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Restaurants & Food Delivery Segment, 2021-2030

10.5 Poland Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Segment, 2021-2030

10.6 Poland Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Telecoms Segment, 2021-2030

10.7 Poland Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Media & Entertainment Segment, 2021-2030

10.8 Poland Mobile App Loyalty Spend in Other Segment, 2021-2030

11. Poland Retail Sector Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

11.1 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Retail Segments, 2021-2030

11.2 Poland Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Diversified Retailers, 2021-2030

11.3 Poland Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Department Stores, 2021-2030

11.4 Poland Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Specialty Stores, 2021-2030

11.5 Poland Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Supermarket and Convenience Store, 2021-2030

11.6 Poland Loyalty Retail Schemes Spend by Other, 2021-2030

12. Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility

12.1 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Accessibility, 2021-2030

12.2 Poland Loyalty Spend by Card Based Access, 2021-2030

12.3 Poland Loyalty Spend by Digital Access, 2021-2030

13. Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type

13.1 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Consumer Type, 2021-2030

13.2 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend by B2B Consumers, 2021-2030

13.3 Poland Loyalty Spend by B2C Consumers, 2021-2030

14. Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type

14.1 Poland Loyalty Schemes Spend Share by Membership Type, 2021-2030

14.2 Poland Loyalty Membership Type Schemes Spend by Free, 2021-2030

14.3 Poland Loyalty Membership Type Schemes Spend by Free + Premium, 2021-2030

14.4 Poland Loyalty Membership Type Schemes Spend by Premium, 2021-2030

15. Poland Loyalty Spend Share by Embedded vs. Non-Embedded Loyalty, 2021-2030

15.1 Poland Loyalty Spend by Embedded Loyalty Programs, 2021-2030

15.2 Poland Loyalty Spend by Non-Embedded Loyalty Programs, 2021-2030

16. Poland Loyalty Spend Share by Use of AI, 2021-2030

16.1 Poland Loyalty Spend by AI Driven Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

16.2 Poland Loyalty Spend by Blockchain Driven Loyalty Program, 2021-2030

17. Poland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case

17.1 Poland Loyalty Platform Spend Share by Software Use Case, 2021-2030

17.2 Poland Loyalty Software Platform Spend by Analytics and AI Driven, 2021-2030

17.3 Poland Loyalty Software Platform Spend by Management Platform, 2021-2030

18. Poland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner

18.1 Poland Loyalty Platform Spend Share by Vendor/Solution Partner, 2021-2030

18.2 Poland Loyalty Vendor/Solution Partner Platform Spend by In-house, 2021-2030

18.3 Poland Loyalty Vendor/Solution Partner Platform Spend by Third-Party Vendor, 2021-2030

19. Poland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment

19.1 Poland Loyalty Platform Spend Share by Deployment, 2021-2030

19.2 Poland Loyalty Deployment Platform Spend by Cloud, 2021-2030

19.3 Poland Loyalty Deployment Platform Spend by On-Premise, 2021-2030

20. Poland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software vs. Services

20.1 Poland Loyalty Spend Share by Software vs. Services, 2021-2030

20.2 Poland Loyalty Spend by Software, 2021-2030

20.3 Poland Loyalty Spend by Services, 2021-2030

21. Poland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Custom vs. Off the Shelf Software Platforms

21.1 Poland Loyalty Spend Share by Custom vs. Off the Shelf Software Platforms, 2021-2030

21.2 Poland Loyalty Software Platforms Spend by Custom Built Platform, 2021-2030

21.3 Poland Loyalty Software Platforms Spend by Off the Shelf Platform, 2021-2030

22. Poland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

22.1 Poland Loyalty Spend Share by Age Group, 2025

22.2 Poland Loyalty Spend Share by Income Level, 2025

22.3 Poland Loyalty Spend Share by Gender, 2025

23. Poland Loyalty Program- KPIs, Behavioral Metrics & Embedded

23.1 Poland Loyalty Program Penetration (% of Retail Sales under Loyalty), 2025

23.2 Poland Primary Loyalty Motivation Split Analysis, 2025

23.3 Poland Loyalty Program Breakage Rate Analysis, 2025

23.4 Poland Loyalty Program Enrollment Channel Mix Analysis, 2025

23.5 Poland Embedded Loyalty Penetration by Channel, 2025

24. Further Reading

24.1 About the Publisher

24.2 Related Research

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