Platinum Roofing Releases Hurricane Preparedness Guide For Alabama Homeowners

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The Roofing Contractor Shares Key Steps To Protect Residential Roofs Before Severe Weather Arrives

FOLEY, AL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Platinum Roofing has released a hurricane preparedness guide to help Alabama homeowners identify and address vulnerabilities before tropical storms and hurricanes. Alabama's Gulf Coast communities and inland areas face hurricane-related weather, making roof maintenance a practical concern for homeowners across the state. Platinum Roofing's guide outlines the warning signs homeowners should look for, the steps they should take before a storm and what to do after severe weather has passed.The guide suggests that homeowners scan their roof from the ground for missing shingles, damaged gutters, loose flashing and visible signs of deterioration. A more thorough assessment of vulnerabilities calls for a professional inspection scheduled well before hurricane season begins or before a storm approaches. Any problems identified during that process should be repaired quickly, while conditions are safe enough for the work to be completed properly."Homeowners across Alabama, whether they live on the Gulf Coast or further inland, often underestimate how much severe weather can stress a roof that has even minor existing damage," said Cody Perkins, CEO of Platinum Roofing. "Getting a professional inspection done before the season starts gives homeowners the time they need to make repairs without the pressure of an approaching storm."The guide encourages homeowners to document their roof's current condition with photographs taken from the ground before storm season. That documentation can support insurance claims if damage occurs and provides a useful baseline for tracking the roof's condition over time. After a storm passes, homeowners should look for signs of new damage, including displaced or missing shingles, leaks and debris impact. Platinum Roofing urges homeowners to contact a qualified roofing contractor instead of attempting any assessments from the roof.About: Platinum Roofing is a Better Business Bureau-accredited residential and commercial roofing contractor serving Georgia and Alabama. The company is an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred contractor and a GAF GoldEliteTM commercial contractor. Platinum Roofing provides roof inspections, repairs, replacements, 24/7 emergency storm response and gutter installations. For more information, visit platinumroofpros.LIC: 30999

Hunter Kimble

Platinum Roofing

+1 229-561-3107

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Platinum Roofing Releases Hurricane Preparedness Guide For Alabama Homeowners News Provided By Platinum Roofing October 09, 2026, 13:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Real Estate & Property Management



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