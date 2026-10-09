Morris Media Studios Partners With The People's Chamber Of Commerce To Support Entrepreneurs

A decade of friendship inspires Morris Media Studios and The People's Chamber of Commerce to help entrepreneurs amplify their voices through professional media.

- Sharifah HardieLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The People's Chamber of Commerce has announced a new partnership with Morris Media Studios, founded by legendary radio personality Felicia“The Poetess” Morris, to provide entrepreneurs and small business owners with access to professional media production services and the experience of one of California's respected broadcast veterans.Founded by entrepreneur and media personality Sharifah Hardie, The People's Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit business, economic and civic leadership organization committed to putting people first by expanding opportunities and creating meaningful connections. The organization works to remove financial barriers that prevent everyday people and small business owners from accessing professional networks, resources and opportunities traditionally available to larger corporations.The partnership introduces an exclusive Chamber membership benefit offering 25% off eligible consultation and recording services. Beyond access to professional equipment and production facilities, the collaboration connects entrepreneurs with a studio built on decades of broadcasting experience, creative development and technical expertise.Morris Media Studios, founded in 2014, is a Los Angeles multimedia production company offering podcast recording, video production, livestreaming, editing and media consultation. Morris, a pioneering hip hop artist and broadcasting veteran, became the first female rapper signed to Interscope Records and built a distinguished radio career that included Los Angeles station 92.3 The Beat and SiriusXM's The Foxxhole.What distinguishes the studio is the experience behind its services. Morris brings decades of firsthand knowledge about broadcasting, audience engagement, production and the challenges of developing a voice in a competitive media industry. For entrepreneurs entering podcasting or digital broadcasting, that experience offers valuable perspective on creating programming, communicating effectively and building a lasting presence.Hardie understands that value firsthand. More than a decade ago, when she hosted her podcast at Roscoe Media Center on Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles, Morris engineered her show and helped guide her early broadcasting career. This was the same studio that helped to launch the careers of Michael Colyar, Corey Holcomb, Millena Gay, and more."When I was starting out, Felicia didn't just engineer my show. She shared her knowledge, her experience and her wisdom with me," said Hardie. "She understood things about broadcasting that I was still learning, and having someone with her experience in my corner made a difference. When you work with Morris Media Studios, you're not just getting access to a recording studio. You're working with people who understand the industry and can help you develop your voice. Felicia gave me that guidance more than a decade ago, and I'm excited that our members now have the opportunity to benefit from that same level of expertise."The collaboration reflects The People's Chamber of Commerce's mission to ensure small businesses, entrepreneurs, workers and communities have access to the same resources and opportunities traditionally available to larger corporations. By connecting members with experienced media professionals, the Chamber aims to help entrepreneurs communicate their expertise, tell their stories and expand their visibility.To book the studio contact Morris Media Studios (323) 272-4869 or visit:To join the People's Chamber or learn more about membership and benefits visit: .About The People's Chamber of CommerceThe People's Chamber of Commerce (TPCOC) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit business, economic and civic leadership organization founded by entrepreneur and media personality Sharifah Hardie. Its mission is to put people first by expanding opportunities, creating meaningful connections and removing financial barriers to professional networks. TPCOC works to ensure small businesses, entrepreneurs, workers and communities have a voice, access to resources and opportunities for economic advancement. For more information, visit .About Morris Media StudiosFounded in 2014 by radio personality and entrepreneur Felicia“The Poetess” Morris, Morris Media Studios is a Los Angeles multimedia production company offering podcast recording, audio and video production, livestreaming, editing and media consultation services. The studio combines professional production resources with decades of broadcasting experience to support independent creators, entrepreneurs and organizations.

Sharifah Hardie

The People's Chamber of Commerce

+1 562-822-0965

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Morris Media Studios Partners With The People's Chamber of Commerce to Support Entrepreneurs News Provided By Ask Sharifah October 09, 2026, 13:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Technology



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