'Secrets Of The Winds' By Johnny Tesone Examines Links Between Ancient Fossils And Extraterrestrial Life

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LOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent geologist Johnny Tesone has announced the pre-release of Secrets of the Winds: Discovery Chronicles of Earth's Galactic Odyssey, a multidisciplinary book presenting his field observations and proposed connections between geology, plasma physics, and cosmological history. The forthcoming work aims to share his research with readers and encourage scientific collaboration through his independent research platform, GeoVortex.The book draws on decades of exploration and an experience in Wyoming's Wind River Range in 2020 that gave Johnny's investigation a new direction. Through photographic documentation and personal accounts, he examines geological formations, fossils, petroglyphs, and material he believes warrants further study. Interested readers can also visit the official websiteField Documentation Includes a 1 cm Wyoming FossilAccording to the book's supporting material, Secrets of the Winds contains more than 1,000 field visuals documenting specimens, landscapes, and experimental observations. The archive allows readers to examine the objects and locations informing Johnny's interpretations.Among the highlighted specimens is a fossil from Fremont County, Wyoming, measuring 1 cm long. 'GeoVortex' describes the specimen as more than 500 million years old and associates it with a proposed unfamiliar life form.Johnny has proposed the name Exterran Infinitas Nimerigarus, abbreviated EIN, for material under investigation. GeoVortex also reports alleged geochemical similarities between ancient fossils and specimens found in Colorado. The reported age, biological classification, and proposed extraterrestrial characteristics require independent scientific verification.“My photo journal is extensive, with in-depth explanations, graphs, and depictions of the advanced alien life I have found,” said Johnny, independent geologist and founder of GeoVortex. The statement reflects his interpretation of the documented material.Book Examines Geological and Plasma-Based HypothesesThe work explores Johnny's proposed framework for interactions between energy, condensed matter, and Earth's crust. It also considers unidentified atmospheric phenomena and cosmic flashes through plasma-related explanations. One hypothesis concerns a proposed Precambrian Yellowstone upheaval originating deep within Earth. Johnny connects this proposed event with continental changes, the Great Unconformity, and the development of life. These interpretations are presented as subjects for further scientific evaluation.Additional discussions address unusual formations, experimental materials, and perceived associations between petroglyphs and Indigenous traditions concerning the“Little People,” including Nimerigar. Such cultural interpretations require attention to their specific tribal histories and contexts.GeoVortex Seeks Research CollaborationsGeoVortex is inviting scientific collaborators to investigate the collected material and assess the proposed findings. Its outreach focuses on expanding examination of the specimens and observations described in the book.Johnny has also created 30 videos on the GeoVortex YouTube channel covering related research topics. The platform is pursuing partnerships with scientists and production studios to develop a documentary series based on the investigations. Here is a recent article published about the book.About Johnny TesoneJohnny is an independent geologist, world explorer, University of Wyoming alumnus, and founder of GeoVortex based in Louisville, Colorado. His work combines field research, visual documentation, and inquiry into Earth's geological and possible cosmic connections.

Johnny Tesone

Inventor, Author & Lead Researcher

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'Secrets of the Winds' by Johnny Tesone Examines Links Between Ancient Fossils and Extraterrestrial Life News Provided By XLIM October 09, 2026, 13:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Science



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