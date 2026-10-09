7,556 Negative Property Management Reviews: A Model Classified 82.6% Of 7,554 As Mainly About How The Company Is Run

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A model classified the main reason in 7,554 one- and two-star Google reviews of 261 property management companies in eight U.S. metros.

SPRING HILL, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new study of 7,556 written one- and two-star Google reviews of 261 high-review-count property management companies finds that how the company is run was the model-classified main reason in 82.6 percent of the 7,554 reviews the main-reason pass labelled. The model classified the physical repairs and the property itself as the main reason in 15.6 percent of the labelled reviews, and 1.8 percent were unclear.The study was published by Sales Roadmap (salesroadmaps) and conducted by Kamyar Shah, a fractional COO and founder of World Consulting Group. It covers property management companies in Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte, Columbus, Denver, Tampa and Kansas City. The reviews are the written one- and two-star reviews of at least five words among the up-to-60 lowest-rated reviews retrieved per business, with review dates from 2009-10-23 to 2026-09-30.Communication failure was the most common theme. The model assigned the communication failure label to 61.1 percent of the 7,556 reviews, staff conduct to 42.8 percent, maintenance responsiveness to 38.6 percent and property condition to 37.2 percent. These are themes a model assigned to what reviewers wrote, not verified events, and the shares overlap. The model assigned at least one core-service label, covering repairs and the condition of the property, to 40.5 percent of the 7,556 reviews.Deposits and leasing appear as separate themes. The model assigned the deposit and move-out label to 18.0 percent of the 7,556 reviews and the leasing and application label to 30.6 percent. The study did not check any deposit, inspection or lease, and makes no finding about what any company was entitled to keep.The study does not identify who wrote the reviews. In 59.8 percent of the 7,556 reviews, the text contains tenant vocabulary under a keyword pattern set out in the study, such as rent, lease, landlord or security deposit. That counts words, not reviewers.One reviewer wrote: "When I moved out, even though I left the carpet much cleaner than when I moved in, they still charged me for carpet cleaning." Another wrote that they "submitted multiple work orders, which were closed without resolution.""A property management owner can read these reviews as prompts to compare with their own records," said Kamyar Shah. "Reviewers describe unanswered messages, work orders they say were closed without resolution and deposit deductions they dispute."The number that keeps this honest. The 266 property management companies sampled hold 88,021 lifetime Google reviews between them. Of those, 18,022, or 20.5 percent, are one or two stars, and 74.4 percent are five stars. Of the 266, 261 have at least one review in the corpus. The study describes what the sampled written one- and two-star reviews in the corpus say. None of its figures is a share of customers or of tenants.How the study was done. Reviews were retrieved through the DataForSEO business data API. In each metro, up to 200 listings were screened and, after filters including a cap of two locations per brand, the 40 businesses with the most Google reviews were sampled. Fifty-four businesses were excluded, 52 HOA or community-association managers and 2 vacation-rental managers. A language model, Claude Haiku 4.5, classified the main reason, and a second model, Claude Sonnet 4.5, classified 200 of the same reviews. On the binary question of how the business is run against every other main reason, the two agreed on 91.5 percent, with a Cohen's kappa of 0.742 (95 percent confidence interval 0.61 to 0.85). No sample was checked against human coding. The study did not check any work order, deposit or lease against company records."The study counts what reviewers wrote and how a model labelled it," Shah said. "It does not judge whether any company or any reviewer was right."The full study, including every theme, the method and its limitations, is available atABOUT Kamyar Shah is a Fractional COO, Fractional CMO, and Executive Coach, and the founder of World Consulting Group, with over 25 years of experience helping organizations achieve operational excellence and sustainable growth. He has led 650+ consulting engagements producing more than $300M in measurable results. More at andCONTACT Kamyar Shah World Consulting Group /contact/KEYWORDS property management company, online reviews, negative reviews, property management operations, tenant experience, fractional COO, Google reviews, Kamyar Shah

kamyar Shah

World Consulting Group

+18135201687 ext.

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7,556 Negative Property Management Reviews: A Model Classified 82.6% of 7,554 as Mainly About How the Company Is Run News Provided By Kamyar Shah October 09, 2026, 13:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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