Pride Holdings Group / Key word(s): Financial

Pride Holdings Group Officially Launches Pride Cell, Mobile Service Created by and for the LGBTQ+ Community

09.10.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pride Cell Launches in Partnership With Perch Mobile, Utilizing the AT&T Network, With Unlimited Plans Starting at $13.33 per Month for the First Three Months, and $1 From Every Monthly Cell Bill Going Directly to The Trevor Project ORLANDO, FL - October 9, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Pride Holdings Group (OTC: PHSE) today announced the official launch of Pride Cell, the Company's new mobile service created by and for the LGBTQ+ community. Launching in partnership with Perch Mobile, Pride Cell represents another step in Pride Holdings Group's strategy to build a diversified portfolio of businesses, products, and services designed to serve the LGBTQ+ community while creating new recurring-revenue opportunities for the Company. “Pride Cell is about more than launching another mobile service,” said Tim Majors, CEO of Pride Holdings Group.“It is about creating a brand that our community can identify with and support. Mobile service is something people use every single day, and we see an opportunity to combine competitive pricing with a brand built specifically around the LGBTQ+ community. Our partnership with Perch Mobile allows us to bring this vision to market as we continue expanding the Pride Holdings Group ecosystem.” Proudly Giving Back to The Trevor Project As an important part of the Pride Cell launch, Pride Cell and Pride Holdings Group have formed a unique partnership with The Trevor Project, the leading crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ+ young people. $1 from every monthly Pride Cell bill will go directly to The Trevor Project. To learn more about their mission, please visit TheTrevorProject. “We are building Pride Cell around a very simple idea: provide a service people use every day while creating an opportunity to give back to our community every month,” said Tim Majors, CEO of Pride Holdings Group.“We are extremely proud of this initiative and proud to support The Trevor Project. As Pride Holdings Group continues to develop and expand LGBTQ+ businesses, we want supporting our community to remain an important part of what we do.” Built for the LGBTQ+ Community Pride Cell was developed around a straightforward concept: create a competitively priced mobile service that gives the LGBTQ+ community an opportunity to support a company focused on building businesses for the community it serves. The introductory Unlimited Plan is designed to make switching accessible, with customers paying $13.33 per month for their first three months before moving to $29.99 per month thereafter. Pride Holdings Group expects to support the launch through digital marketing, community outreach, cross-promotion across its portfolio, and strategic partnerships. About Pride Holdings Group Pride Holdings Group is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling LGBTQ+ oriented hospitality, nightlife, entertainment, and real estate assets. Through its portfolio of venues, events, and branded experiences, the Company aims to create safe, inclusive, and economically sustainable community spaces while delivering long-term value to shareholders. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Pride Holdings Group undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. Contact:

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News Source: Pride Holdings Group

09.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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