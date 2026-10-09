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Ricardo Fixes Security Vulnerability Affecting User Data


2026-10-09 09:15:58
(MENAFN- EQS Group) Ricardo detected suspicious activity on its servers on 7 October 2026 and initiated immediate technical measures to secure its systems. The security vulnerability that allowed this access has been fully resolved. The ensuing investigation has since established that personal data relating to approximately 890 thousand user accounts was exposed. The exposed data was limited to names, postal addresses and telephone numbers and, for business users, company names. Email addresses and passwords were not affected.

Ricardo is informing affected users directly about the incident, its implications and the precautions they can take. In accordance with legal requirements, Ricardo has notified the Swiss Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner (FDPIC). Ricardo will also file a criminal complaint with the police and report the incident to the Swiss National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC).

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EQS Group

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