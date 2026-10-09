Govt Kicks Off E-Auction Process For 5-Acre Prime Industrial Plot In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) The National Land Monetisation Corporation (NLMC) of the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) has invited eligible bidders to participate in the e-tender followed by e-auction for the monetisation of a prime freehold land parcel belonging to HIL (India) Limited at Najafgarh Industrial Area on Rohtak Road, Shivaji Marg in New Delhi, an official statement said on Friday.

This is the third e-auction publicly advertised by NLMC in the last two months, giving a thrust to the government's land monetisation plans, according to the Finance Ministry statement.

The approximately 5.119-acre land parcel, measuring around 20,722.93 square metres, is proposed to be offered for outright sale through a transparent and competitive electronic bidding process. NLMC is facilitating the monetisation process on behalf of HIL (India) Limited, the statement said.

The reserve price for the property has been fixed at Rs 829.69 crore, with a minimum bid increment of Rs 1 crore per acre. An EMD of Rs 16.60 crore is required to be submitted by eligible bidders as part of the participation process.

The monetisation process will be undertaken through a two-stage electronic process comprising e-Tender followed by e-Auction, providing eligible bidders an opportunity to participate in a structured and transparent asset monetisation process.

The last date for registration, submission of the technical bid and submission of EMD/Bank Guarantee is November 19 at 2 m bids will be opened on November 20 at 4 p.m. A mock auction is scheduled for November 23. The e-auction date will be communicated after the opening of technical bids.

A pre-bid meeting will be held on November 3, at 4 p.m. in Room No. 309, Block-14, Public Enterprise Bhawan, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi, to facilitate prospective bidders and clarify the bidding process.

The sale will be undertaken on an "as is where is", "as is what is", "whatever there is", and "no recourse/no complaint" basis, as specified in the e-auction notification.

The land area indicated in the press statement is provisional and indicative. The exact land extent will be determined through a joint survey to be carried out with the successful bidder, as specified in the auction notification.

The e-tender and e-auction process is being facilitated through the e-Nivida platform, with RailTel Corporation of India Limited providing assistance relating to registration and the electronic auction process.

Prospective bidders can access the Request for Proposal (RFP), detailed terms and conditions, eligibility requirements, registration details and participation-related information through the dedicated e-auction portal. The Official e-auction portal: enivida while the NLMC website is: gov