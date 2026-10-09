Changing Name Will Not Change Its Fate: UP Cong Chief Questions Yogi Govt Over Renaming Noida Airport

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 9 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Congress President Aradhna Misra Mona said on Friday that changing the name of an airport will not change the destiny of the airport. She added that the more pressing question is how the airport will benefit the people of the state.

"Changing the name of an airport, which was built at a cost of around Rs 30,000 crore, cannot change the fate of the airport," Misra Mona said on the renaming of the Noida International Airport as Narendra Modi International Airport.

"Earlier we saw how an airport built with the thousands of crores of taxpayers' money was completely waterlogged after rain. You can name the airport whatever you feel like, but you also need to tell the people of the state how much employment it is bringing to the people of Uttar Pradesh," she added.

"How does the airport benefit the people of Uttar Pradesh? And if at all it hasn't brought about any changes, then what is the point of changing names?” she asked.

She also raised the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and said,“The BJP should also answer about the 13 crore names which have been omitted from the voter list based on SIR. They should answer when Chief election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar will resign from his position, who is responsible for the vote theft."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced the renaming of the Noida International Airport in Jewar to Narendra Modi International Airport, following a resolution passed by his Cabinet to mark PM Modi's 25 years in public service.

"The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet is grateful to PM Modi for gifting Noida International Airport to the state, which is Uttar Pradesh's biggest airport and is going to become the country's biggest aviation hub in the future," CM Adityanath said.

"Therefore, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has passed the resolution to rename the airport as Narendra Modi International airport at Jewar in Noida," he added.

The development of Jewar Airport is expected to boost Uttar Pradesh's air connectivity and economic activity.

PM Modi had inaugurated the first phase of the airport in March this year.

Its initial annual passenger capacity is estimated at around 12 million. Upon the completion of all four phases, it is scheduled to rank among Asia's largest airports.