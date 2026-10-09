Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Praises Young Artists From Government School After Their Special Lucknow Visit

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met some talented students from Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya who were back in Delhi after coming from Lucknow due to an event meant to inspire their creative skills and build their confidence. The students gave their paintings and sketches of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and were appreciated by the Chief Minister for their artistic skills.

Sharing information about the event on social media, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised the talents of these students and highlighted the skills of children studying in government schools of Delhi. She stressed upon the need to give these children platforms to show their skills and achieve their dreams.

Delhi News: 20 Government School Students Visit Lucknow

As per Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, 20 students from Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya were given a unique opportunity on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday with the help of some organizations.

These students traveled to Lucknow via airplane and met Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel.

For the students, the visit to the other city was not just a simple tour, but an opportunity to have new experiences and connect with important persons and show off their creative work. This is how students build confidence and widen their views.

PM Narendra Modi Paintings: Students' Artistic Work is Presented

One of the interesting aspects of Rekha Gupta's visit was the presentation of the paintings and sketches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the students themselves who had come back from Lucknow.

It was evident from their creations that the students are interested in and good at art. In addition, the project showed the diversity of skills among students studying in government schools.

Thus, with adequate direction and exposure, the students can cultivate their interests and discover new areas of interest.

Rekha Gupta on Importance of Opportunities for Govt School Students

Gupta stressed that the children studying in Delhi's government schools have great talent and huge potential. She also stressed that they deserve the right opportunities for developing their skills and realizing their dreams.

Moreover, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of such experiences that help build the confidence of the pupils and allow them to discover their potential.

Delhi Government Schools: Development of Young Talents

This particular experience shows that through such an experience, a student can explore his/her own interest and gain more confidence. The journey by air, meeting the Governor of Uttar Pradesh and showing their art work to the Chief Minister of Delhi was a chance for the 20 students to move out of their comfort zones.

It is noteworthy that Gupta stressed the dedication of the government in making sure that the pupils at the Delhi government schools get opportunities to develop their talents.