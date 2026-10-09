MENAFN - GetNews) Xi'an City, Shaanxi Province,China -October 9, 2026

Q: What is fruit and vegetable powder?

A: Fruit and vegetable powder is fine powder obtained by cleaning, sterilizing and pulping fresh fruits and vegetables, then removing moisture via spray drying, freeze drying or hot-air drying. Raw materials cover a wide range: mango, sour cherry, blueberry and apple for fruit powders; spinach, beetroot, carrot and kale for vegetable powders. Freeze drying is carried out under low temperature and vacuum, retaining bioactive substances best. Spray drying features high production efficiency and good solubility, and some products use maltodextrin as carrier. After dehydration, nutrients are concentrated, transportation and storage costs are greatly reduced, solving the problem of easy spoilage and seasonal restrictions of fresh fruits and vegetables. A 2021 review published in Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems points out that fruit and vegetable powder can also be produced from fruit and vegetable processing by-products to improve raw material utilization and cut food waste[1].

Q: What are the core components of fruit and vegetable powder?

A: Basic nutrients of fruit and vegetable powder include dietary fiber, minerals such as potassium, magnesium and iron, vitamin C, B vitamins and beta-carotene. Its signature active substances are phytochemicals including polyphenols, anthocyanins, flavonoids, betacyanins and chlorophyll. The active components vary greatly between different powders. Berry powders are high in anthocyanins, green leaf vegetable powders contain abundant chlorophyll and lutein, and carrot powder is rich in beta-carotene. It should be noted that heat-sensitive and oxidizable nutrients such as vitamin C and polyphenols are heavily affected by processing technologies, while minerals and dietary fiber remain relatively stable. A 2024 PMC study compared the nutritional profiles of multiple blended fruit and vegetable powders and verified that freeze-drying retains over 80% of polyphenol bioactives[2].

Q: What benefits does fruit and vegetable powder have?

A: Polyphenols and carotenoids in fruit and vegetable powder deliver antioxidant properties to scavenge free radicals in the human body. Rich dietary fiber supports intestinal health, and potassium helps maintain electrolyte balance. Multiple human trials show regular supplementation of fruit and vegetable powder can raise carotenoid levels in blood and reduce low-grade inflammatory markers. A clinical study in Nutrients (2021) found participants with mild hypertension had slight improvements in blood pressure after consuming mixed fruit and vegetable powder for 8 weeks[3]. It is important to clarify that fruit and vegetable powder is a food raw material and a nutritional supplement for fresh produce. It cannot fully replace fresh fruits and vegetables and cannot act as medicine for disease treatment. High-temperature processing will lead to loss of some heat-sensitive nutrients, so buyers need to check processing technology when selecting products.

Q: What are the application uses of fruit and vegetable powder?

A: Fruit and vegetable powder has a wide range of applications. In food manufacturing, it is added into meal replacement shakes, solid drinks, baked goods, yogurt, candies and sauces to provide natural fruit and vegetable flavor and natural color to achieve clean label requirements. In dietary supplement industry, it is commonly made into compound powder, tablets and gummies for daily fruit and vegetable nutrition supplementation. For sports nutrition products, it is often blended with sour cherry powder and beetroot powder. In the B2B raw material market, customized single or multi-component blended formulas are available for clients. Natural fruit and vegetable powder can also be applied in skincare products, added into masks and serums for antioxidant benefits.

Q: How stable is fruit and vegetable powder and what storage requirements should be followed?

A: Low-moisture fruit and vegetable powder has acceptable basic stability in dry state. However, active substances such as vitamin C, anthocyanins and polyphenols are sensitive to oxygen, light and high temperature. Long-term exposure will cause oxidation, color fading and nutrient loss, and the powder tends to absorb moisture and cake. Recommended storage conditions: airtight and light-proof packaging, cool and dry environment, normal shelf life of 12 months. Microencapsulation technology can greatly improve heat resistance of active ingredients and withstand short-time thermal treatment during food processing. A 2025 PMC study confirms that encapsulated fruit and vegetable pigments have more than 50% lower degradation rate during storage[4].

Summit Ingredients Co.,Ltd established in 2015, is located in the Weinan North China High-tech Enzyme Industrial Park. Leveraging the abundant natural resources of the Qinling Mountains, the company has built a 4,500m2 modern production base with an annual raw material processing capacity exceeding 3,000 tons. Currently, it has two overseas branches: one in California, USA, and the other in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Please contact us: at... for any inquiries.

We specialize in the research and development and customization of plant extracts, fruit and vegetable powders, and food additives, spanning diverse fields such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and the health industry. The company strictly adheres to multiple international management systems, including ISO9001, ISO22000, HACCP, KOSHER, and HALAL With "Natural, Healthy, and Excellent" as its core values, the company is committed to becoming a trusted strategic partner for global clients through high-quality customized solutions. Free samples are available upon request; please contact us at:....

References

[1] Valorization of Fresh-Processing Residues as Functional Powdered Ingredients. Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems, 2021. [2] Fruit–Vegetable–Herb Blend‐Based Polyphenol‐Rich Food Powder: Physicochemical, Functional, Antioxidant, and Sensory Evaluation. PMC, 2024. [3] Carlson J, et al. Effects of Fruit and Vegetable Powder Supplementation on Blood Pressure. Nutrients, 2021. [4] Nutrient-Dense Shelf-Stable Vegetable Powders and Extruded Snacks Made from Carrots and Broccoli. PMC, 2025.

About us

Summit Ingredients Co., Ltd. was established in 2015 and is Located in Weinan City, Shaanxi Province, at the northern foot of the Qinling Mountains in China. With its superior geographical location and abundant natural plant raw materials, it focuses on the research, development, production and sales of Botanical extracts, fruit and vegetable powders and solid beverages etc. We also provides professional OEM/ODM services and has established the firm and reliable professional image in the industry.