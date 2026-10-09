China's Leading Curcumin Powder Suppliers: Key Manufacturers For Global Buyers
|Rank
|Supplier Profile
|Product Type
|Curcuminoid Standardization
|Typical Appearance
|Common Certifications
|Testing Documentation
|Standard Packaging
|Typical MOQ
|Typical Lead Time
|Common Applications
|1
|Large-scale botanical extract supplier
|Turmeric extract powder
|Curcuminoids ≥95%
|Yellow to orange-yellow fine powder
|GMP, HACCP, ISO 22000, Halal, Kosher
|COA, HPLC assay, microbiological report, heavy-metal report
|25 kg fiber drum with inner polyethylene bag
|25 kg
|7–15 working days
|Dietary supplements, capsules, tablets, functional foods
|2
|Export-oriented standardized extract supplier
|High-purity curcumin powder
|Curcuminoids ≥95%
|Bright yellow powder
|ISO 9001, HACCP, Halal, Kosher
|COA, HPLC fingerprint, solvent-residue testing
|20 kg or 25 kg fiber drum
|25 kg
|10–20 working days
|Softgels, nutrition powders, private-label supplements
|3
|Natural ingredient manufacturer
|Turmeric oleoresin powder
|Curcuminoids 90–95%
|Orange-yellow powder with characteristic turmeric odor
|HACCP, GMP, ISO 22000
|COA, pesticide-residue report, microbial analysis
|25 kg fiber drum or carton
|25–50 kg
|10–18 working days
|Food ingredients, beverage premixes, spice formulations
|4
|Bulk-volume botanical powder supplier
|Standardized turmeric extract
|Curcuminoids ≥95%
|Fine yellow-orange powder
|ISO 9001, HACCP, Halal
|COA, identity testing, heavy-metal and microbial reports
|25 kg fiber drum; palletized export cartons
|50 kg
|15–25 working days
|Large-scale supplement and nutraceutical production
|5
|Small-batch customization supplier
|Curcumin powder for formulation development
|Curcuminoids 95% or specification-based
|Yellow fine powder
|GMP, HACCP, ISO 22000
|COA, sample report, particle-size and moisture testing
|1 kg, 5 kg, or 25 kg packaging
|5–25 kg
|7–20 working days
|R&D trials, pilot batches, customized supplement formulas
|6
|Food-grade natural color and extract supplier
|Food-grade turmeric extract powder
|Curcuminoids 80–95%
|Yellow to deep yellow powder
|HACCP, ISO 22000, Halal, Kosher
|COA, food-safety report, pesticide and allergen declarations
|20 kg or 25 kg fiber drum
|25 kg
|10–20 working days
|Food coloring, sauces, bakery products, beverage mixes
|7
|Organic-material focused supplier
|Organic turmeric extract powder
|Curcuminoids commonly 90–95%
|Yellow-orange powder
|Organic documentation, HACCP, GMP, Halal
|COA, organic certificate, pesticide-residue and microbial reports
|25 kg fiber drum with sealed inner bag
|25 kg
|15–30 working days
|Organic supplements, clean-label foods, natural formulations
|8
|Fine-particle formulation supplier
|Micronized curcumin powder
|Curcuminoids ≥95%
|Uniform bright yellow fine powder
|GMP, ISO 9001, HACCP
|COA, HPLC assay, particle-size distribution, moisture report
|10 kg or 25 kg fiber drum
|10–25 kg
|15–25 working days
|Drink powders, sachets, tablets, enhanced-dispersion formulas
|9
|Private-label ingredient supply partner
|Curcumin premix or blended powder
|Curcuminoid level specified by formula
|Yellow powder; formulation-dependent
|GMP, HACCP, ISO 22000, Halal
|COA, formulation specification, stability and microbial reports
|5 kg, 10 kg, or 25 kg packaging
|25 kg
|20–35 working days
|Custom supplement blends, sachets, ready-to-mix products
|10
|General botanical raw-material supplier
|Turmeric root extract powder
|Curcuminoids 10–95%, specification-dependent
|Yellow to orange-yellow powder
|HACCP, ISO 9001, Halal
|COA, identity test, microbial and heavy-metal reports
|25 kg fiber drum or kraft bag with inner liner
|25–50 kg
|10–25 working days
|Herbal products, food ingredients, traditional formulations
Note: Curcuminoid content, certifications, packaging, minimum order quantity, lead time, and test documentation vary by production batch and contract. Buyers should request a current specification sheet, certificate of analysis, allergen statement, country-of-origin document, and applicable compliance certificates before purchase Quality, Certifications, and Testing Methods
When comparing China's top 10 curcumin powder suppliers, product quality should come before price. A reliable supplier provides a lot-specific certificate of analysis, not a recycled template. The report should show curcuminoid content, moisture, particle size, and microbiological results. Check the lot number on the bag against the laboratory report. Small details matter.
Certifications support trust, but they do not replace testing. Review the certificate scope, issuing body, expiry date, and manufacturing address. Useful systems may include GMP, HACCP, ISO 22000, Halal, Kosher, or organic certification, when applicable. Ask whether the certificate covers curcumin powder itself. If a catalog lists Marigold Extract Powder nearby, confirm the material identity carefully. Marigold extract usually relates to lutein, not curcuminoids. Confusion here signals weak document control.
Testing should combine identity, potency, and safety checks. HPLC can measure curcumin, demethoxycurcumin, and bisdemethoxycurcumin. FTIR may support raw-material identification. Laboratories should also test heavy metals, pesticide residues, residual solvents, and pathogens. Request the method version, detection limits, and sampling date. Independent laboratory verification is stronger than an internal statement alone. Still, no audit is perfect. A clean report can miss poor storage after testing. Inspect sealed packaging, desiccant use, warehouse temperature records, and traceability during a supplier visit. A slightly imperfect document trail deserves questions, not automatic rejection.
Pricing, Minimum Orders, and Export Capabilities
China Top 10 Curcumin Powder Suppliers: Pricing, Minimum Orders, and Export CapabilitiesCurcumin powder pricing depends on purity, extraction method, and order volume. Standard 95% curcuminoid extract often ranges from 18 to 45 USD per kilogram. Smaller trial orders usually cost more. Many suppliers accept minimum orders from 25 kilograms to 500 kilograms. Packaging, testing, and shipping may add separate charges. A low quote can look attractive. However, it may exclude customs documents or final inspection fees. Buyers should request a current quotation with clear Incoterms and payment conditions capability matters as much as price. Experienced suppliers should provide a batch-specific COA, specification sheet, SDS, allergen statement, and origin documents. Ask whether they support air freight, sea freight, or both. Confirm their experience with your destination market. Some suppliers manage export paperwork well but respond slowly after payment. That is a practical risk. I would test communication before placing a large order. Request a sample, verify color and assay results, and compare independent laboratory data when possible: Compare landed cost, not just the kilogram price. Check whether the MOQ fits your storage capacity. Clarify lead time, shelf life, and replacement terms for failed testing. Keep written records of every specification. No shortcut here.
How to Choose the Right Chinese Curcumin SupplierHow to Choose the Right Chinese Curcumin Supplier
China's curcumin market offers many options, but supplier selection needs more than a polished website. Grand View Research estimates the global curcumin market will grow at about 9% annually through the decade. IMARC Group also identifies nutraceutical demand as a major growth driver. This growth attracts capable manufacturers and inexperienced traders.
Request a recent certificate of analysis for every production batch. Check curcuminoid content by HPLC, not only a general purity statement. Review heavy metals, pesticide residues, microbiological limits, residual solvents, and moisture. Ask whether testing occurs in an independent laboratory. Verify the laboratory's accreditation and method details. A clean COA is not enough.
Visit the factory, physically or through a live video audit. Look for stainless-steel extraction equipment, controlled drying rooms, labeled raw-material storage, and traceable batch records. Ask where the turmeric is sourced and how adulteration is screened. During sampling, note the powder's color, odor, flow, and packaging seal. Small details matter.
Do not rely on the cheapest quotation. Supplier reliability includes stable specifications, realistic lead times, export documentation, and responsive communication. Request three retained samples from different batches. Compare them independently. I have seen specifications look excellent while batch consistency remained weak. That risk deserves attention. A supplier willing to discuss failures may be more trustworthy than one promising perfection.
China Purple Sweet Potato Color Powder Suppliers: Premium Anthocyanin Solutions for Natural Coloring
China Purple Sweet Potato Color Powder Suppliers - Premium Anthocyanin Factory Products for Natural Coloring
China's purple sweet potato color powder suppliers are meeting the growing demand for clean-label, plant-based ingredients with premium anthocyanin solutions. MarketsandMarkets' *Natural Food Colors Market* report estimates that the sector will grow from approximately USD 1.7 billion in 2023 to USD 2.2 billion by 2028, reflecting stronger demand for naturally derived alternatives. Extracted from carefully selected purple sweet potatoes, this water-soluble powder delivers attractive red-purple hues and supports applications in beverages, confectionery, dairy products, bakery fillings, and nutritional foods Chinese manufacturers combine advanced extraction, filtration, spray-drying, and quality-control systems to produce stable, fine powders with consistent color performance. Anthocyanin content, moisture, microbiological limits, heavy metals, and color value can be evaluated through batch-specific certificates of analysis. Since anthocyanins respond to pH, light, oxygen, and heat, professional suppliers can offer application guidance, protective packaging, and customized specifications for different formulations. This technical approach helps improve dispersion, dosing accuracy, and production efficiency established factories, skilled technicians, and scalable production capacity, Chinese suppliers can provide flexible solutions for both standard orders and customized requirements. Manufacturing practices aligned with HACCP, ISO 22000, and applicable food-safety standards support dependable sourcing for international customers seeking natural coloring ingredients with traceable quality and competitive supply continuity.
Conclusion
Curcumin Powder is a concentrated botanical ingredient derived from turmeric and is widely used in dietary supplements, functional foods, beverages, cosmetics, and research applications. China has become a major supply market because of its established turmeric-processing industry, broad manufacturing capacity, competitive costs, and strong export infrastructure. However, buyers should evaluate suppliers carefully by reviewing raw material sourcing, extraction and purification processes, product consistency, and quality management systems guide introduces ten leading categories of Chinese Curcumin Powder suppliers without focusing on brand names, while explaining how to compare certifications, laboratory testing, batch documentation, purity, and contaminant controls. It also discusses pricing factors, minimum order quantities, packaging, lead times, and international shipping capabilities. To select the right partner, importers should match the supplier's specifications and production capacity with their intended application, request samples and test reports, confirm compliance with destination-market requirements, and assess communication, technical support, and long-term supply reliability.
About us
Nex Health Co.,Ltd is the most professional manufacturer of natural herbal extracts from China. With the cutting edge technology, advanced equipments and rich experiences in the Herbal Extract industry for more than 15 years, Nex health Co.,Ltd has always been dedicated to researching, innovating and providing high-quality botanical extracts to our customers worldwide. Our products covers natural colors,food ingredients, botanical extracts, active pharmaceutical ingredients.
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