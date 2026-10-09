5-Inch Ultra-High Brightness IPS TFT LCD Display Module 1700Cd/M2

In application fields such as outdoor equipment, in-vehicle systems, industrial control, human-machine interface (HMI), and medical instruments, displays are required not only to deliver clear image quality but also to withstand challenges including direct sunlight exposure, extreme temperature fluctuations, electromagnetic interference, and long-term continuous operation.

Conventional consumer-grade displays often suffer from the following issues: the screen washes out and becomes unreadable under direct sunlight, stuttering or black screens occur under extreme high/low temperature conditions, frequent flickering and malfunctions appear in complex electromagnetic environments, severe color shift happens when viewed from different angles, and rapid brightness degradation along with high failure rates emerge over prolonged use. These problems not only compromise the operational experience of the equipment but also directly lead to decreased work efficiency, skyrocketing equipment return rates, and even potential safety hazards.

To address these pain points, HOTDISPLAY introduces the TFT-H050A29SVIGHGN40, a 5-inch ultra-high brightness IPS TFT LCD display module that leverages advanced IPS TFT technology. Featuring 800×480 high-definition resolution, 1700cd/m2 ultra-high brightness, wide-temperature operability, extended service life, and industrial-grade rugged design, this 5-inch ultra-high brightness IPS TFT LCD display module delivers comprehensive adaptability for the demanding requirements of premium industrial, automotive, outdoor, and medical applications. With this 5-inch ultra-high brightness IPS TFT LCD display module, system integrators can achieve reliable visual performance in virtually any environment without compromising on durability or image fidelity.

For product details, please click the link: TFT-H050A29SVIGHGN40

Product video showcase: TFT-H050A29SVIGHGN40

1700 cd/m2 ultra-high brightness, clearly readable even under midday sunlight.

Conventional industrial displays on the market typically offer only 300–500 cd/m2, while mainstream outdoor screens deliver 800–1000 cd/m2 - yet neither can escape the fundamental problem of being unreadable or practically unusable under intense sunlight, glare, or high-ambient-light conditions. This 5-inch ultra-high brightness IPS TFT LCD display module breaks through that barrier with a high-density, high-specification LED backlight array, paired with a dedicated thermal-management packaging process that pushes typical module brightness to 1700 cd/m2. Thanks to its densely packed LED backlight architecture, this 5-inch ultra-high brightness IPS TFT LCD display module delivers stable, long-term performance even under prolonged strong-light exposure - achieving more than triple the brightness of conventional 300–500 cd/m2 industrial panels and dramatically enhancing outdoor readability. Surpassing the industry's 1000 cd/m2 baseline for outdoor visibility by a significant margin, this 5-inch ultra-high brightness IPS TFT LCD display module stands as a professionally engineered, true high-brightness solution purpose-built for demanding sunlight-exposed applications. Whether deployed in outdoor kiosks, EV charging stations, or in-vehicle infotainment systems, this 5-inch ultra-high brightness IPS TFT LCD display module ensures crisp, vivid visuals where ordinary displays simply fail.

Ultimate Anti-Glare Performance: Clear Visibility Under Extreme Light Conditions

Under extreme lighting conditions – including 100,000 lux direct noontime sunlight, intense glare reflected off water surfaces, blinding headlight beams, and prolonged outdoor sun exposure – this 5-inch ultra-high brightness IPS TFT LCD display module delivers exceptional readability. Leveraging its high-luminance backlight output and optimized optical structure, it ensures that text parameters remain sharp and legible, graphical interfaces maintain clear layer distinction, and issues such as screen washout, detail loss, and color distortion are significantly minimized.

Unlike conventional displays that require cumbersome aftermarket modifications – including external sun shields, AR anti-reflective glass, or bulky protective enclosures – this 5-inch ultra-high brightness IPS TFT LCD display module comes with native high-brightness performance fully optimized out of the box. In most outdoor application environments, it substantially reduces reliance on additional light-blocking structures, effectively lowering overall equipment modification costs and minimizing the total system footprint.

True Black, True Contrast: 1200:1 Static Ratio for Professional-Grade Visuals

Beyond brightness, this 5-inch ultra-high brightness IPS TFT LCD display module is equipped with a high-static-contrast pure-black optical panel rated at 1200:1. By adopting advanced IPS liquid crystal architecture combined with professional optical compensation technology, it delivers precisely tuned black-and-white image reproduction – deep, immersive blacks, uniform and translucent whites, and smooth, natural gradation between highlights and shadows. This enhanced contrast performance effectively elevates the display quality of complex data dashboards, dynamic monitoring interfaces, and detailed control panels, ensuring that every operational parameter and system status indicator remains instantly readable and clearly distinguishable at a glance.

Whether deployed in outdoor industrial HMI, in-vehicle infotainment, EV charging stations, or medical carts, this display module redefines what "sunlight readable" truly means – combining raw luminance, optical precision, and rugged reliability into a single, integrated solution.

Native IPS full-viewing-angle technology ensures true-to-life colors when viewed from multiple angles

Most low-end TN industrial screens suffer from fatal flaws: narrow viewing angles. Severe color shifts, whitening, and a sharp drop in contrast occur when viewed from the side, overhead, or low, failing to meet the needs of multi-person operation and multi-angle observation in industrial settings. This 5-inch industrial screen, however, comes standard with high-end IPS LCD technology, achieving an ultra-wide 80° viewing angle in all directions, maintaining stable color performance and low brightness decay across this wide viewing range.

Whether operating industrial equipment from the side, observing construction machinery from an angle in the cab, reviewing data during multi-person consultations in medical equipment, or viewing unconventional angles on vehicle-mounted or shipboard equipment, the screen displays accurate and consistent colors without color shifts, blackening, or blurring. This avoids parameter misreading and operational errors caused by visual errors, significantly improving equipment operation safety and convenience.

The screen features a classic 800×480 high-definition physical resolution, professionally optically calibrated to precisely balance pixel density and screen aperture light transmission ratio. While ensuring a delicate and clear image, it maximizes backlight transmission efficiency, further enhancing display capabilities in strong light environments. It is also equipped with a 24-bit true color RGB parallel high-speed interface, which has high color reproduction, natural color transition without any gaps, fast screen refresh rate, and extremely low response latency. It can synchronize device operation data, dynamic images, and monitoring images in real time, perfectly adapting to high real-time requirements such as industrial control real-time operation, vehicle dynamic display, and medical precision imaging.

Comprehensive industrial-grade robust protection, ensuring stable and long-term operation across all temperature ranges and in environments with strong interference

Specifically optimized for harsh industrial, outdoor, and automotive environments, it overcomes the environmental adaptability limitations of ordinary displays, achieving stable output across all scenarios from three dimensions: temperature tolerance, electrostatic protection, and lifespan, effectively reducing equipment failure rates and after-sales costs.

Stable Operation Across an Ultra-Wide Temperature Range of -30°C to 80°C Ordinary LCD screens are prone to liquid crystal solidification, screen stuttering, and unresponsiveness below -20°C, and sudden brightness drop, image retention, and black screen failure above 70°C. This module features an upgraded wide-temperature LCD formula and optimized high-temperature resistance design. It maintains normal response and smooth image display even in extremely cold conditions (-30°C) such as cold storage, winter outdoor environments, and harsh northern conditions. Under high temperatures (80°C), in enclosed equipment cavities, and high-temperature workshops, it exhibits no brightness decay, no image distortion, and no component aging or failure, making it suitable for extreme high and low temperature climates.

8KV ESD Professional Anti-static Protection High voltage static electricity is easily generated in factory workshops with dense electromagnetic equipment, in vehicle driver's seat friction, and in dry, windy outdoor environments. Ordinary screens are prone to screen flickering, image distortion, crashes, and driver burnout due to electrostatic shocks. This module features a built-in professional-grade electrostatic discharge (ESD) protection circuit, achieving an 8KV ESD contact discharge protection level. It effectively resists industrial electromagnetic interference, vehicle-mounted ESD, and outdoor high-voltage ESD shocks, ensuring continuous and stable operation of the equipment in complex electromagnetic environments.

Extremely long backlight lifespan, low power consumption, durable and maintenance-free: Utilizing an industrial-grade high-specification white LED backlight module, coupled with a constant current and voltage regulated drive solution and an efficient heat dissipation structure, it effectively avoids thermal decay issues caused by long-term high-brightness operation. The backlight lifespan is ≥20,000 hours (typical value), meeting the needs of continuous operation of industrial equipment year-round. This significantly reduces the frequency of screen replacements, lowers the costs of subsequent maintenance, repair, and replacement, and is suitable for various long-cycle industrial equipment projects.

Ultra-thin and lightweight design with high compatibility, enabling low-cost and rapid integration

While ensuring robust industrial performance, the screen adopts an ultra-lightweight, standardized integrated design, balancing performance and adaptability. With a thickness of only 2.95±0.3mm, its slim and compact design saves internal installation space, making it perfectly compatible with compact automotive cavities, portable medical devices, and small industrial control terminals-equipment with strict size and thickness requirements.

The interface uses an industry-standard 40-pin FFC flexible ribbon cable connector, paired with a standard 24-bit RGB parallel display protocol, offering exceptional compatibility. It can be adapted to the vast majority of industrial control boards, microcontrollers, industrial motherboards, and automotive controllers on the market, simplifying wiring, facilitating debugging, and eliminating the need for secondary development, significantly shortening project development and deployment cycles.

Regular TFT vs. Ultra-bright IPS: Why Your Outdoor Devices Need a "True Sunlight-Readable" Screen

In applications such as industrial HMIs, outdoor charging stations, and automotive instruments, the brightness and viewing angle of the display panel directly determine the usability of the equipment in strong light environments. Traditional industrial TFT modules mostly use TN panels, with brightness generally limited to the 300–500 cd/m2 range-a specification that is adequate for indoor environments, but becomes completely bleached and illegible when exposed to direct sunlight. To compensate for this deficiency, many designers have had to add sunshades, brightness enhancement films, or increase the backlight drive current, not only driving up the overall BOM cost but also introducing potential heat dissipation and reliability issues.

So, is there a 5-inch display solution that requires no external assistance and remains sharp and clear even under intense sunlight? The following comparison will provide the answer.