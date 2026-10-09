Colored Anti-Slip Red Ceramic Particle Sand For Community Park Road Construction

Colored anti-slip red ceramic particle sand is a high-performance eco-friendly paving material specially designed for community park road construction, pedestrian walkways, leisure trails and scenic pavement projects. Sintered at high temperature with premium inorganic raw materials, this ceramic granular sand features uniform particle size, ultra-high hardness, excellent wear resistance and vivid permanent color. It has become an ideal upgrade substitute for traditional asphalt, cement and ordinary colored stone pavement, widely adopted in modern community landscape and municipal park renovation projects.

Outstanding anti-slip performance stands as its core advantage. The rough and porous surface structure greatly improves pavement friction coefficient, effectively preventing slipping accidents for pedestrians, the elderly and children even on rainy or humid days. Different from ordinary paving materials that turn smooth after long-term wear, these ceramic particles maintain stable anti-slip capability under long walking pressure and frequent trampling, ensuring long-term walking safety in crowded community parks.

Boasting superior durability and weather resistance, the red ceramic particles resist ultraviolet radiation, rain erosion and temperature changes, avoiding fading, peeling and pulverization. The bright red color delivers distinct visual warning effects, which can divide functional areas, mark walking paths and remind visitors to slow down. Meanwhile, the material has good water permeability, accelerating surface water drainage, reducing water accumulation and road splashing, and effectively alleviating urban heat island effect.

In terms of construction and application, the ceramic particle sand supports fast paving with simple procedures, low construction noise and short project cycle, minimizing disturbance to community residents. Non-toxic, pollution-free and eco-friendly, it meets municipal green building standards. Integrating safety, durability, beauty and environmental protection, this colored ceramic pavement material is increasingly popular in community park construction, residential landscape upgrading and urban leisure road renovation, holding broad market application prospects.

About US

Shijiazhuang Huabang Imp.&Exp. Trade Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Shijiazhuang Huabang mineral products Co., Ltd. Who is a mineral enterprise professional in integrating mining, production, processing and sales. We located in Lingshou County, Hebei Province. It is famous for its rich minerals. Also benefits its convenient transportation location: 50 kilometers away from Shijiazhuang(capital of Hebei Province), 200 kilometers away from Tianjin port.