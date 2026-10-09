Factory Milestone: Our Smart Toilet Has Obtained CUPC Certification For US & Canadian Bathroom Projects

CUPC is the mandatory plumbing compliance certificate for the North American market. This certification verifies that our smart toilet fully complies with Uniform Plumbing Code standards, allowing legal sales and installation throughout the United States and Canada. It removes the biggest market access barrier for importers, contractors, bathroom distributors and renovation project buyers who source sanitaryware for North American residential and commercial projects.

This CUPC certified smart toilet comes with premium features including 360° dense foam splash shield, auto UV sterilization system, soft-close damping seat, night light, LED temperature display and IPX4 waterproof. The siphonic flushing design delivers stable and powerful flushing performance for residential and commercial bathroom projects.

We warmly welcome buyers from the United States, Canada and other countries requiring CUPC sanitaryware to browse our CUPC smart toilet collection OEM Siphonic Toilet Factory & ODM Smart Toilet Exporter, we support custom logo, packaging and function configuration for wholesale and project orders. Every unit undergoes strict QC before export packing to minimize shipping damage.

Below is the description of our new model of the Cupc smart toilet:

Contact our sales team now to get product datasheets, certification documents and wholesale quotation.

About US

Established in 1995, over 30 years OEM & ODM service. Guangdong Sanchuang Sanitaryware Ceramic Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer and exporter concerned with the design, development, and production of bathwares. Our primary production line is including toilets,basins,urinals,led mirror and bathroom vanities.