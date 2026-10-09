Zelensky Confirms Strikes On Oil Refineries In Omsk And Ukhta, One More Data Center

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Another strike on a Russian oil refinery in Omsk – one of the major refineries – as well as on the Ukhta oil refinery, 1,900 kilometers from Ukraine's state border. The target in Ukhta was hit by An-196 RS drones, which can fly about 2,500 kilometers, while FP-6 drones (modified FP-1s) were used against the Omsk refinery the day before," Zelensky said.

Russian strikes cause extensive damage to Ukraine's power grid – president

He stressed that Ukraine continues to respond to Russia's attacks and does so with precision.

"Another data center was hit as well – our symmetrical response. An important display of accuracy by our warriors," Zelensky said.

Illustrative photo