Zelensky Confirms Strikes On Oil Refineries In Omsk And Ukhta, One More Data Center
"Another strike on a Russian oil refinery in Omsk – one of the major refineries – as well as on the Ukhta oil refinery, 1,900 kilometers from Ukraine's state border. The target in Ukhta was hit by An-196 RS drones, which can fly about 2,500 kilometers, while FP-6 drones (modified FP-1s) were used against the Omsk refinery the day before," Zelensky said.Read also: Russian strikes cause extensive damage to Ukraine's power grid – president
He stressed that Ukraine continues to respond to Russia's attacks and does so with precision.
"Another data center was hit as well – our symmetrical response. An important display of accuracy by our warriors," Zelensky said.
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