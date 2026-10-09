Russian Forces Attack Two Energy Facilities In Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) DTEK Group announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, one of DTEK Dniprovski Elektromerezhi's facilities was attacked by Shahed drones. This morning, another facility was hit by a jet-powered drone. Energy equipment was damaged and a fire broke out," the statement said.

No employees were injured, the company noted.

Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times since evening, injuring one person

On October 7, Russian forces used a drone to attack an energy workers' site in a frontline area of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Photo: DTEK