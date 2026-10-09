Russian Forces Attack Two Energy Facilities In Dnipropetrovsk Region
"Last night, one of DTEK Dniprovski Elektromerezhi's facilities was attacked by Shahed drones. This morning, another facility was hit by a jet-powered drone. Energy equipment was damaged and a fire broke out," the statement said.
No employees were injured, the company noted.Read also: Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk region more than 30 times since evening, injuring one person
On October 7, Russian forces used a drone to attack an energy workers' site in a frontline area of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Photo: DTEK
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