Alexander Lukashenko Calls Azerbaijan's 2028 CIS Chairmanship A Historic Moment

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has described Azerbaijan's decision to assume the chairmanship of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) for the first time in 2028 as a historic step.

"A new stage in the development of our organization is Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's decision to assume the chairmanship for the first time in 2028. This is undoubtedly a historic moment," Lukashenko said at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Turkmenistan.

The Belarusian leader also highlighted Azerbaijan's role in strengthening economic cooperation within the Commonwealth. According to him, Azerbaijan, Russia and Kazakhstan have sufficient resources and potential to become driving forces behind the CIS's development.

Lukashenko stressed the need for more active efforts to expand economic cooperation, noting that the economy should serve as the foundation of unity among the member states.

He also welcomed statements made by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the summit regarding the development of logistical opportunities for freight transportation.

Alexander Lukashenko further expressed his gratitude to Uzbekistan for agreeing to take over the CIS chairmanship in 2027.