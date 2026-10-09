Christopher Nichols

Professor of History, Hayes Chair National Security Studies, The Ohio State University

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Christopher McKnight Nichols is Professor of History and Wayne Woodrow "Woody" Hayes Chair in National Security Studies, Mershon Center for International Security Studies, at The Ohio State University.

Author or editor of six books including most recently the award-winning Ideology in U.S. Foreign Relations: New Histories (Columbia UP, 2022) and Rethinking American Grand Strategy (Oxford UP, 2021), Nichols is most well known for his book Promise and Peril: America at the Dawn of a Global Age (Harvard UP, 2011, 2015). Nichols specializes in the history of the United States and its relationship to the rest of the world, particularly in the areas of isolationism, internationalism, and globalization, as well as the role of ideas and ideologies in U.S. foreign relations and national security. He is also an expert on modern U.S. intellectual, political, and cultural history, from the Gilded Age and Progressive Era (1880-1920) through the present.

Areas of Expertise

Intellectual history of the U.S.'s role in and with the world

Isolationism, internationalism, globalization

U.S. and the World, nineteenth century to the present

Intersection of U.S. domestic and foreign policy

Grand Strategy, Ideology, Anti-imperialism

Gilded Age and Progressive Era

1918-19 Influenza Pandemic

U.S. political history, party politics, elections

Normalization in international relations

Modern U.S. history, modern international history

Religion and US foreign relations

Parties and elections

–present Professor of History, The Ohio State University

ExperienceHonours

Andrew Carnegie Fellow, Organization of American Historians (OAH) Distinguished Lecturer, Roger Bridges Award for Distinguished Service (SHGAPE), 2023 International Studies Association Joseph Fletcher Prize for Best Edited Book in Historical International Relations for Ideology in U.S. Foreign Relations: New Histories