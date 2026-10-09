F1 Could Return To Africa And Race In Rwanda: Reports

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BERLIN, Oct 9 (NNN-dpa) -- Formula One could return to Africa and race in Rwanda from 2030, reported German news agency dpa quoting media reports.

Rwanda has emerged as a leading contender to bring F1 back to the continent for the first time since the South African Grand Prix in 1993.

According to the reports, an agreement has been struck, and an announcement could be made as soon as next week to confirm Rwanda's addition to the calendar for the 2030 season.

Broadcaster ESPN said the capital Kigali is being considered as the location of the circuit, but construction has yet to begin, and a track layout hasn't been finalised.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has said several times that "it's a clear goal" to welcome Africa back to the racing calendar.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been a big supporter of the project to bring the sport back to Africa and hope Domenicali has some news soon.

"I saw something on people posting online, but I've always said that we need to have a Grand Prix in Africa," he said ahead of the Singapore GP this weekend.

"It is, for me, the most important continent, to be honest, the most beautiful continent. We're on all the other continents but that one and there should be no reason for it."

--NNN-dpa